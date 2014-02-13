Telangana chaos hits parliament
Venugopal Reddy, a parliamentarian and member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), speaks with the media as he is escorted by the parliament security personnel in New Delhi February 13, 2014. Parliament erupted in mayhem on Thursday when a legislator...more
Venugopal Reddy, a parliamentarian and member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), speaks with the media as he is escorted by the parliament security personnel in New Delhi February 13, 2014. Parliament erupted in mayhem on Thursday when a legislator fired pepper spray in the lower house in protest against a bill on a new state. Television footage showed pictures of lawmakers coughing, sneezing and holding scarves to their faces. Shouting protesters also broke a glass table and snapped the wire of an official's microphone. A few legislators were rushed away in an ambulance while others were given first aid treatment in the assembly. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Venugopal Reddy, a parliamentarian and member of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), gestures while speaking with the media outside the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Venugopal Reddy, a parliamentarian and member of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), gestures while speaking with the media outside the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen detain a supporter believed to be a pro-Telangana activist during a protest outside parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen detain a supporter believed to be a pro-Telangana activist during a protest outside parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
K Narayana Rao, a parliamentarian, is rushed to a hospital after he collapsed inside the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
K Narayana Rao, a parliamentarian, is rushed to a hospital after he collapsed inside the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sumitra Mahajan, a parliamentarian and a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), drinks water after she rushed out of the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sumitra Mahajan, a parliamentarian and a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), drinks water after she rushed out of the parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen walk inside the premises of Parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen walk inside the premises of Parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Television journalists report from the premises of parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Television journalists report from the premises of parliament in New Delhi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Kids reading to cats
Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.
Best of Sochi - Day 5
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Flooding in southwest England
Many areas of the Somerset Levels have been underwater for over a month in the wettest January in Britain on record.
Empty seats in Sochi
Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.