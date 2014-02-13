Telangana chaos hits parliament

Venugopal Reddy, a parliamentarian and member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), speaks with the media as he is escorted by the parliament security personnel in New Delhi February 13, 2014. Parliament erupted in mayhem on Thursday when a legislator fired pepper spray in the lower house in protest against a bill on a new state. Television footage showed pictures of lawmakers coughing, sneezing and holding scarves to their faces. Shouting protesters also broke a glass table and snapped the wire of an official's microphone. A few legislators were rushed away in an ambulance while others were given first aid treatment in the assembly. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi