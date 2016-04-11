Temple fire in Kerala
An ambulance is seen next to people after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
People gather at the debris of a temple where a fire broke out during a fireworks display in Kollam, Kerala in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
Police rush injured into an ambulance after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
An injured person is attended to at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
An injured man carries his child before receiving medical attention at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via...more
People stand next to debris after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
People gather around a damaged section of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People stand next to debris after a broke out at a temple in Kollam in tKerala, April 10, 2016. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday (April 10), killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered...more
People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A couple stands next to a picture of a Hindu deity after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Policemen cordon off the area after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People gather inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People stand next to empty fire cracker shells inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at the temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A volunteer shows the face of a victim, who died in a fire at the Puttingal Devi temple, to a relative to identify, outside a mortuary of a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrives at a hospital to meet the injured victims of a fire, which broke out at the Puttingal Devi temple, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A relative sits next to the bed of a victim, who got injured in a fire at a temple at a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man looks out from a boundary wall with an image of a Hindu deity in the compound of Puttingal Devi temple where a fire broke out on Sunday, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Men who were injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, rest in beds inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man who was injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, ties a bandage around the head of another injured man inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
School children pray for the victims of a fire at a temple in the southern state of Kerala in the lawns of their school in Agartala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
First look: driverless metro train
Faster and more efficient, Delhi Metro is all set to get its first driverless train.
Drought and hunger in Africa
People face hunger in large parts of Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.
Gudi Padwa festival
The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.