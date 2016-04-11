Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 11, 2016 | 3:00pm IST

Temple fire in Kerala

An ambulance is seen next to people after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

An ambulance is seen next to people after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
An ambulance is seen next to people after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
Close
1 / 20
People gather at the debris of a temple where a fire broke out during a fireworks display in Kollam, Kerala in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

People gather at the debris of a temple where a fire broke out during a fireworks display in Kollam, Kerala in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People gather at the debris of a temple where a fire broke out during a fireworks display in Kollam, Kerala in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
Close
2 / 20
Police rush injured into an ambulance after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

Police rush injured into an ambulance after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Police rush injured into an ambulance after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
Close
3 / 20
An injured person is attended to at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

An injured person is attended to at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
An injured person is attended to at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
Close
4 / 20
An injured man carries his child before receiving medical attention at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

An injured man carries his child before receiving medical attention at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
An injured man carries his child before receiving medical attention at a hospital, after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
Close
5 / 20
People stand next to debris after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

People stand next to debris after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People stand next to debris after a fire broke out as people gathered for a fireworks display at a temple in Kollam, Kerala, in this still image taken from video April 10, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via REUTERS TV
Close
6 / 20
People gather around a damaged section of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

People gather around a damaged section of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People gather around a damaged section of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
7 / 20
People stand next to debris after a broke out at a temple in Kollam in tKerala, April 10, 2016. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday (April 10), killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered for a fireworks display to mark the start of the local Hindu new year. REUTERS/Sivaram V

People stand next to debris after a broke out at a temple in Kollam in tKerala, April 10, 2016. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday (April 10), killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People stand next to debris after a broke out at a temple in Kollam in tKerala, April 10, 2016. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday (April 10), killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered for a fireworks display to mark the start of the local Hindu new year. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
8 / 20
People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
9 / 20
A couple stands next to a picture of a Hindu deity after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A couple stands next to a picture of a Hindu deity after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A couple stands next to a picture of a Hindu deity after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
10 / 20
Policemen cordon off the area after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Policemen cordon off the area after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Policemen cordon off the area after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
11 / 20
People gather inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

People gather inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People gather inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
12 / 20
People stand next to empty fire cracker shells inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at the temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

People stand next to empty fire cracker shells inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at the temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
People stand next to empty fire cracker shells inside the compound of a temple after a fire broke out at the temple in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
13 / 20
A volunteer shows the face of a victim, who died in a fire at the Puttingal Devi temple, to a relative to identify, outside a mortuary of a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A volunteer shows the face of a victim, who died in a fire at the Puttingal Devi temple, to a relative to identify, outside a mortuary of a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A volunteer shows the face of a victim, who died in a fire at the Puttingal Devi temple, to a relative to identify, outside a mortuary of a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
14 / 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrives at a hospital to meet the injured victims of a fire, which broke out at the Puttingal Devi temple, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrives at a hospital to meet the injured victims of a fire, which broke out at the Puttingal Devi temple, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrives at a hospital to meet the injured victims of a fire, which broke out at the Puttingal Devi temple, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
15 / 20
A relative sits next to the bed of a victim, who got injured in a fire at a temple at a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A relative sits next to the bed of a victim, who got injured in a fire at a temple at a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A relative sits next to the bed of a victim, who got injured in a fire at a temple at a hospital in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
16 / 20
A man looks out from a boundary wall with an image of a Hindu deity in the compound of Puttingal Devi temple where a fire broke out on Sunday, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man looks out from a boundary wall with an image of a Hindu deity in the compound of Puttingal Devi temple where a fire broke out on Sunday, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man looks out from a boundary wall with an image of a Hindu deity in the compound of Puttingal Devi temple where a fire broke out on Sunday, in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
17 / 20
Men who were injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, rest in beds inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Men who were injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, rest in beds inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Men who were injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, rest in beds inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
18 / 20
A man who was injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, ties a bandage around the head of another injured man inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man who was injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, ties a bandage around the head of another injured man inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man who was injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, ties a bandage around the head of another injured man inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
19 / 20
School children pray for the victims of a fire at a temple in the southern state of Kerala in the lawns of their school in Agartala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

School children pray for the victims of a fire at a temple in the southern state of Kerala in the lawns of their school in Agartala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
School children pray for the victims of a fire at a temple in the southern state of Kerala in the lawns of their school in Agartala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

09 Apr 2016
First look: driverless metro train

First look: driverless metro train

Faster and more efficient, Delhi Metro is all set to get its first driverless train.

09 Apr 2016
Drought and hunger in Africa

Drought and hunger in Africa

People face hunger in large parts of Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.

08 Apr 2016
Gudi Padwa festival

Gudi Padwa festival

The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.

08 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast