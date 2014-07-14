Ten World Cup moments

No. 6 - THE GOAL. Colombia's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez arguably overshadowed other players with consistently brilliant performances. His best moment came against Uruguay in the last 16 when the ball arched towards him 25 meters out....more

No. 6 - THE GOAL. Colombia's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez arguably overshadowed other players with consistently brilliant performances. His best moment came against Uruguay in the last 16 when the ball arched towards him 25 meters out. Rodriguez checked the positioning of the goalkeeper before chesting the ball down and, in one fluid movement, turning and firing a left-foot volley in off the underside of the crossbar. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

