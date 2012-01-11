Ten years of Guantanamo
A file photo shows detainees sitting in a holding area watched by military police at Camp X-Ray inside Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during their processing into the temporary detention facility on January 11, 2002.REUTERS/U.S. Department of...more
Another plane load of Taliban and al Qaeda prisoners arrive January 17, 2002 at the U.S. Naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Military Police at camp X-Ray on the Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, bring a detainee to an interrogation room, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Marine Corps Security Force troops relax as they ride back to their quarters aboard a ferry after guarding the fenceline at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 2, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Army sentries guard the perimeter of Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 2, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Items which are given to Afghan detainees are displayed at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 1, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Amnesty International protestors demonstrate near Downing Street, London, over conditions for "enemy combatants" at the U.S. military detention centre in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during Tony Blair's meeting with George Bush November 20, 2003. REUTERS/...more
A frame grab taken from undated video footage, released by the U.S. Department of Defence February 5, 2004, shows a minimum security detainee sitting on a cot bed reading a copy of the Koran inside the military detention facility at the U.S naval...more
A frame grab taken from undated video footage, released by the U.S. Department of Defence February 5, 2004, shows a U.S soldier patrolling a maximum security area at the military detention facility at the U.S naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba....more
Bakhtar Gul, the father of Khiali Gul who is currently incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay, holds a photograph of him at his home in Yaqubi, Afghanistan on May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan prisoner Fida Mohammad waves from an ICRC bus after leaving a Kabul prison following his release from the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba March 16, 2004. Twenty-three Afghans held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba for...more
Detainees at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba exercise in Camp 3, July 28, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An interrogation room is shown where detainees are interviewed at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 28, 2004. On the floor in the center of the room is an eye bolt where detainees can be chained, if needed. REUTERS/Joe...more
U.S. troops pass a large iguana on a road outside Camp America, which houses guards for detainees at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Army Col. David McWilliams stands in the courtroom of the Commissions building at the Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/POOL
Detainees walk in a courtyard at Camp Delta at Guantanamo Naval Base August 23, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool
A U.S. Army soldier stands watch in a guard tower at Camp Delta at Guantanamo Naval Base August 23, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool
In this photo reviewed by US military officials, a guard opens a gate while in the background two detainees sit in a rest area behind fencing, within the grounds of Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba June...more
In this photo reviewed by US military officials, a detainee, whose name, nationality, and facial identification are not permitted, prays within the grounds of the Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, June 27,...more
In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a cell for a noncompliant detainee is pictured inside the maximum security prison at Camp 5 in the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
Protesters supporting Australian Guantanamo detainee David Hicks, including former Guantanamo detainee Mamdouh Habib (R), march from Parliament House to the U.S. embassy in Canberra February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A guard tower of Camp Delta is seen at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files
Protestors dressed as Guantanamo Bay prisoners stand in front of the White House in Washington March 19, 2008 during a demonstration marking the fifth anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. REUTERS/Jim Young
An image reviewed by the US military shows journalists inspecting the closed "Camp X-Ray" at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, December 9, 2008. The camp was in operation from January 2002 to April 2002. Some 300 prisoners were housed there...more
An image reviewed by the US military shows a guard tower at the closed "Camp X-Ray" at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Detainees sit together inside the Camp 6 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
In this photo, reviewed by the U.S. military, a journalist walks past a row of tented sleeping quarters, at Camp Justice, the site of the U.S. war crimes tribunal compound, at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, in the late hours of July 14, 2009. ...more
Members of the group "Witness Against Torture" dressed in orange prison jump suits protest against the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
