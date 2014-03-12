Ten years since Madrid bombings
The picture of a young woman is seen at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman and a man place bouquets of flowers at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women react as they gather by a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman reacts during a remembrance ceremony outside Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Candles are placed on the floor at Madrid's Atocha station as a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A bouquet of flowers lies on the railway tracks at Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People place flowers for each victim on trees during a ceremony at "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People attend a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Balloons are released during a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A commuter train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
