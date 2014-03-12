Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 12, 2014 | 8:25pm IST

Ten years since Madrid bombings

<p>The picture of a young woman is seen at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

The picture of a young woman is seen at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

The picture of a young woman is seen at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 13
<p>A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
2 / 13
<p>A woman and a man place bouquets of flowers at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman and a man place bouquets of flowers at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman and a man place bouquets of flowers at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
3 / 13
<p>Women react as they gather by a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Women react as they gather by a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Women react as they gather by a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings at Atocha station, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 13
<p>A woman reacts during a remembrance ceremony outside Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman reacts during a remembrance ceremony outside Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman reacts during a remembrance ceremony outside Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 13
<p>A train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
6 / 13
<p>Candles are placed on the floor at Madrid's Atocha station as a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Candles are placed on the floor at Madrid's Atocha station as a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Candles are placed on the floor at Madrid's Atocha station as a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
7 / 13
<p>A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman visits the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial at Atocha station in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
8 / 13
<p>A bouquet of flowers lies on the railway tracks at Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A bouquet of flowers lies on the railway tracks at Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A bouquet of flowers lies on the railway tracks at Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 13
<p>People place flowers for each victim on trees during a ceremony at "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People place flowers for each victim on trees during a ceremony at "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

People place flowers for each victim on trees during a ceremony at "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 13
<p>People attend a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People attend a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

People attend a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
11 / 13
<p>Balloons are released during a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Balloons are released during a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Balloons are released during a ceremony at the "The Forest of the Departed" (El Bosque de los Ausentes) in memory of the victims of the March 11, 2004 train bombings, in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
12 / 13
<p>A commuter train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A commuter train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A commuter train speeds past a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Strange collections

Strange collections

Next Slideshows

Strange collections

Strange collections

Some of the most unusual collections of stuff from around the world.

12 Mar 2014
Crisis in Crimea

Crisis in Crimea

Russian forces tighten their grip on the Crimea region.

12 Mar 2014
Lady arm wrestlers

Lady arm wrestlers

Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers raise money for the Sideshow Theater Company and for charity.

12 Mar 2014
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Dogsledders cross the finish line of a thousand mile race across Alaska to commemorate a 1925 rescue mission to Nome.

12 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures