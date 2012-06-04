Tendulkar: from pitch to parliament
Sachin Tendulkar (L) signs the oath book as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Narayanasamy watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Information and Broadcasting Photo...more
Sachin Tendulkar (C) speaks to the media after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sachin Tendulkar (C) walks after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sachin Tendulkar (6th R) poses with Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (6th L) and Tendulkar's wife Anjali (4th L) after taking an oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of...more
Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, arrives at the parliament to be sworn in as a member of parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sachin Tendulkar (R) takes an oath as Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (L) watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
