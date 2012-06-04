Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2012 | 6:30pm IST

Tendulkar: from pitch to parliament

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (L) signs the oath book as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Narayanasamy watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Information and Broadcasting Photo Division/Handout</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (L) signs the oath book as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Narayanasamy watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012.

Monday, June 04, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (L) signs the oath book as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Narayanasamy watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Information and Broadcasting Photo Division/Handout

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (C) speaks to the media after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (C) speaks to the media after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 04, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (C) speaks to the media after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (C) walks after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (C) walks after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 04, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (C) walks after taking oath at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (6th R) poses with Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (6th L) and Tendulkar's wife Anjali (4th L) after taking an oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (6th R) poses with Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (6th L) and Tendulkar's wife Anjali (4th L) after taking an oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012.

Monday, June 04, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (6th R) poses with Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (6th L) and Tendulkar's wife Anjali (4th L) after taking an oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

<p>Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, arrives at the parliament to be sworn in as a member of parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, arrives at the parliament to be sworn in as a member of parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 04, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, arrives at the parliament to be sworn in as a member of parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (R) takes an oath as Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (L) watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (R) takes an oath as Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (L) watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

Monday, June 04, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (R) takes an oath as Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (L) watches during the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in New Delhi June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

