Tense standoff in Crimea

<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, as Ukrainian servicemen seen behind the gate, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit, with their relatives seen in the foreground, in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Military personnel (front), believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, with Ukrainian servicemen seen behind the gate, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the fence as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen stand in a line near the entrance to the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. The placard reads "No to war!" REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Military personnel (front), believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, with Ukrainian servicemen seen behind the gate, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen and a servicewoman gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be a Russian serviceman, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands near his acquaintance on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Family members of Ukrainian soldiers stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen and a servicewoman gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

