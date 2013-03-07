Tense watch on the Golan Heights
Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013....more
The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Fukushima today
A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.
Decline of dog racing
Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.
The lone female miners of Bosnia
The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.
A truce worth fighting for
Rival gangs in El Salvador mark the first anniversary of their truce.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.