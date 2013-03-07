Edition:
Tense watch on the Golan Heights

<p>Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013.

<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

