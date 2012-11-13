Tense watch over Golan Heights
An Israeli military vehicle tows another as a tank stands in position close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored...more
An Israeli military vehicle tows another as a tank stands in position close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. It was the second time in as many days that Israel had fired across the disengagement line drawn at the end of a war in 1973, underscoring international fears that Syria's civil war could ignite a broader regional conflict. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A shell explodes in the air near the Syrian village of Bariqa close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli tank manoeuvres close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier stands in an abandoned military outpost overlooking the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli farmers ride horses as they herd cattle close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers stand next to a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli tanks stand in position overlooking a Syrian village from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Avihu Shapira
Fire and smoke rise after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers walk in front of wind turbines near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli military vehicle drives along the Israeli-Syrian border near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli tanks are seen near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights close to the Israeli-Syrian border, as people walk on its Syrian side November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers walk near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
