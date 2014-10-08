Tension in Kashmir
An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu, October 8, 2014. Thousands have taken refuge in camps in the disputed region of Kashmir after some of the most intense fighting between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India in a decade....more
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian village women take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A villager stands at the doorway of a house that was damaged in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers sit on the debris of their house after it was damaged during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A villager holds a pot with metal propellers of mortars, that locals say was fired from the Indian side of the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Pakistani villager, who was injured during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, lies on a hospital bed at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A villager is seen through the damaged roof of his house after it collapsed during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Villagers survey the debris of their house after it was damaged during recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Irum Shahzadi, a Pakistani villager, mourns the deaths of her two sons in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, while sitting with her other surviving and injured son at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. ...more
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers with their children and luggage leave to a safer place at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Next Slideshows
Ebola in Texas
A Liberian national diagnosed with Ebola is fighting for his life in a Dallas hospital.
Kashmir Border Clashes
Thousands of Indians fled their homes in Kashmir as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire.
Search for volcano victims
Bodies are still being recovered in the aftermath of the deadly volcanic eruption of Mount Ontake in Japan.
Siege of Kobani
The Islamic State advances into the Syrian town, as Turkish troops assemble on the border.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.