Pictures | Thu Oct 9, 2014 | 12:47am IST

Tension in Kashmir

An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu, October 8, 2014. Thousands have taken refuge in camps in the disputed region of Kashmir after some of the most intense fighting between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India in a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Indian village women take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A villager stands at the doorway of a house that was damaged in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Villagers sit on the debris of their house after it was damaged during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A villager holds a pot with metal propellers of mortars, that locals say was fired from the Indian side of the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A Pakistani villager, who was injured during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, lies on a hospital bed at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A villager is seen through the damaged roof of his house after it collapsed during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Villagers survey the debris of their house after it was damaged during recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Irum Shahzadi, a Pakistani villager, mourns the deaths of her two sons in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, while sitting with her other surviving and injured son at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Villagers with their children and luggage leave to a safer place at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Thursday, October 09, 2014
