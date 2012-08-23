Edition:
Tent City Jail

<p>Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general election. Over 400,000 inmates have served time at Tent City. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer stands near a guard tower displaying the word vacancy in red neon letters at the Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stands along a fence in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A guard tower stands over a fence displaying signs at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stand in line as two detention officers stand guard in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on a bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail remove water from a tent in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on her bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Pink socks for male prison inmates are placed in a bin at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Unoccupied inmate beds are seen under a text at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

