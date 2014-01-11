Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport
The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. Spread over an area a little over 439,000 square meters, the four level terminal has been designed to cater to...more
The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. Spread over an area a little over 439,000 square meters, the four level terminal has been designed to cater to an estimated 40 million passengers annually, according to the press release. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers carry wooden tables after the inauguration of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers carry wooden tables after the inauguration of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A guest looks an artwork at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A guest looks an artwork at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign is seen inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign is seen inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee cleans the immigration counter inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee cleans the immigration counter inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Guests visit the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Guests visit the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Guests walk inside an aerobridge at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Guests walk inside an aerobridge at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee walks inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee walks inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Airport staff employees stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Airport staff employees stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personal stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personal stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign is seen outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign is seen outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Guests stand inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Guests stand inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Security personnel stand outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Security personnel stand outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Deep freeze
A blast of Arctic air grips the U.S. in what some meteorologists are calling a "polar vortex".
Niagara Falls partially freezes
An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.
People's Choice Awards
Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.