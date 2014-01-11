Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 11, 2014 | 9:10pm IST

Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport

<p>The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. Spread over an area a little over 439,000 square meters, the four level terminal has been designed to cater to an estimated 40 million passengers annually, according to the press release. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. Spread over an area a little over 439,000 square meters, the four level terminal has been designed to cater to...more

Saturday, January 11, 2014

The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. Spread over an area a little over 439,000 square meters, the four level terminal has been designed to cater to an estimated 40 million passengers annually, according to the press release. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 18
<p>The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

The newly constructed Terminal 2 building is pictured from outside at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 18
<p>Workers carry wooden tables after the inauguration of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Workers carry wooden tables after the inauguration of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

Workers carry wooden tables after the inauguration of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 18
<p>A guest looks an artwork at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A guest looks an artwork at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

A guest looks an artwork at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 18
<p>A sign is seen inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A sign is seen inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

A sign is seen inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 18
<p>An airport staff employee cleans the immigration counter inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

An airport staff employee cleans the immigration counter inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

An airport staff employee cleans the immigration counter inside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 18
<p>Guests visit the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Guests visit the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

Guests visit the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 18
<p>Guests walk inside an aerobridge at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Guests walk inside an aerobridge at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

Guests walk inside an aerobridge at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 18
<p>An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 18
<p>An airport staff employee walks inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

An airport staff employee walks inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

An airport staff employee walks inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 18
<p>Airport staff employees stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Airport staff employees stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

Airport staff employees stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 18
<p>A security personal stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A security personal stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

A security personal stands inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 18
<p>People walk inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People walk inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

People walk inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 18
<p>A sign is seen outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A sign is seen outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

A sign is seen outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 18
<p>An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

An airport staff employee cleans the floor inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 18
<p>Guests stand inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Guests stand inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

Guests stand inside newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 18
<p>Security personnel stand outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Security personnel stand outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

Security personnel stand outside the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 18
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 11, 2014

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

11 Jan 2014
Deep freeze

Deep freeze

A blast of Arctic air grips the U.S. in what some meteorologists are calling a "polar vortex".

10 Jan 2014
Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.

10 Jan 2014
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

10 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures