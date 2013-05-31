Testing Fukushima's fish
A fisherman stands on his boat in Hisanohama port in Iwaki, 19 miles south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
80-year-old fisherman Shohei Yaoita walks through Hisanohama port in Iwaki, 19 miles south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. Commercial fishing has been banned near the tsunami-crippled nuclear complex since the disaster. The only fishing that still takes place is for contamination research, and is carried out by small-scale fishermen contracted by the government. REUTERS/Issei Kato
80-year-old fisherman Shohei Yaoita stands aboard his boat "Shoei Maru", 19 miles south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. Yaoita's catch will be used to test for radioactive contamination in the waters near the nuclear facility. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A greenling is hauled aboad the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, 16 miles south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. Operated by 80-year-old Shohei Yaoita and 71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma, the boat's catch will be used to test for radioactive contamination in the waters near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A crab is hauled aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 19 miles south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma holds greenling aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, 16 miles south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Flatfish are seen aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 16 miles south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fishermen sail, as they take part in a census of fish close to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Hisanohama port in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
61-year-old captain Shigeru Katayose and his boat crew are seen as they prepare to take part in a census of fish close to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Hisanohama port in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents pray at a shrine for victims of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki, 19 miles south of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A boat destroyed by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake lies in Yotsukura port in Iwaki, 25 miles south of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
80-year-old fisherman Shohei Yaoita (L), his co-workers and their wives remove crabs from fishing nets outside of the home of 71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma, after fishing in waters close to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
80-year-old fisherman Shohei Yaoita removes a crab from a fishing net, after fishing in waters close to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Iwaki in Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Flatfish, stonefish, flounder, greenling and ray caught by the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat lie in boxes in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A laboratory technician is seen through a closed door, as he tests for cesium levels in fish caught close to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A laboratory technician chops an anchovy, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, while preparing it for cesium testing at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Laboratory technicians chop fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, while preparing it for cesium testing at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A laboratory technician puts chopped fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, into a plastic container while preparing it for cesium testing at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Chopped greenling, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, sits in a plastic bag in preparation for cesium testing at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation levels in fish, which was caught close to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at the Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
