Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2015 | 6:32pm IST

Thai army draft

Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. Thai men over 21 must serve in the army. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which goes on for 10 days in recruitment centres around Thailand. Only those not considered physically capable of service, the mentally ill and those who have significantly altered their physical appearance, such as transgenders, are exempt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Phiradach, a 21-year-old transgender, queues up during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
An army officer writes a number on the arm of Thanompong, a 21-year-old transgender, during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A Buddhist monk pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Sithiphan, 21, spends time with his son during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Young men sit on the floor during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Military officers prepare black and red tickets during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Nopparat (R), a 24-year-old transgender, and a Buddhist monk (L) wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Young men wait to be weighed during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Transgenders put on make up as they wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Nopparat, a 24-year-old transgender, waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Young men and a Buddhist monk sit as they wait to pick tickets as part of an annual lottery during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
