Thai PM in India

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi January 25, 2012. Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

<p>President Pratibha Patil (R) speaks with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra poses in front of Taj Mahal in Agra January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) speaks to the media as Manmohan Singh watches during Shinawatra's ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (2nd L) inspects the guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahmed upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

