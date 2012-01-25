Thai PM in India
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi January 25, 2012. Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations on...more
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi January 25, 2012. Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
President Pratibha Patil (R) speaks with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
President Pratibha Patil (R) speaks with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra poses in front of Taj Mahal in Agra January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra poses in front of Taj Mahal in Agra January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) speaks to the media as Manmohan Singh watches during Shinawatra's ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) speaks to the media as Manmohan Singh watches during Shinawatra's ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (2nd L) inspects the guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (2nd L) inspects the guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahmed upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahmed upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Next Slideshows
The Obama presidency
As President Obama sets his agenda for 2012 in his State of the Union address, a look back on the notable moments in the presidency of Barack Obama.
Republic Day preparations
Rehearsals are held ahead of Republic Day on January 26.
Rare photos from Homs, Syria
Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah documents Homs, a flashpoint city in the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Jaipur Literature Festival
Snapshots from the 2012 Jaipur Literature Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.