Thai protesters head home
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters board a bus at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters board a bus at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters carrying their belongings board buses to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-government protesters carrying their belongings board buses to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-government protesters wait at the Royal Plaza for transportation home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters wait at the Royal Plaza for transportation home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An armed Thai soldier stands near a bus filled with anti-government protesters heading home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An armed Thai soldier stands near a bus filled with anti-government protesters heading home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home stand behind a soldier after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home stand behind a soldier after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester has a picture taken with a soldier taking up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester has a picture taken with a soldier taking up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home talk to soldiers after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home talk to soldiers after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting for transportation home have their picture taken as soldiers take up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting for transportation home have their picture taken as soldiers take up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers stand as anti-government protesters board a bus to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai soldiers stand as anti-government protesters board a bus to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Next Slideshows
Flood of a century
The heaviest rains and floods in 120 years hit Bosnia and Serbia.
Hunting Boko Haram
Traditional hunters volunteer to hunt for the Islamist militant group in Nigeria.
Fighting in Sudan
Troops recapture the strategic Daldako area from rebels.
Martial law in Thailand
The Thai army declares martial law after months of anti-government protest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.