Wed Aug 15, 2012

Thank you for not smoking

<p>Some of the proposed models of cigarettes packs Australia has unveiled featuring plain green packaging and health warnings. REUTERS/Australian Government </p>

<p>An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry</p>

<p>An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry</p>

<p>An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry</p>

<p>An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry</p>

<p>An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry</p>

<p>A smoker poses with a mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs in Canada. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs sold in Canada. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A pack of cigarettes in Canada. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

<p>A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission</p>

<p>A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission</p>

<p>A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission</p>

<p>A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission</p>

<p>A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A proposed pack of cigarettes with generic packaging and a health warning unveiled by Australia. REUTERS/Australia Department Of Health</p>

<p>A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government </p>

<p>A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government</p>

<p>A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government</p>

