Thank you for not smoking
Some of the proposed models of cigarettes packs Australia has unveiled featuring plain green packaging and health warnings. REUTERS/Australian Government
Some of the proposed models of cigarettes packs Australia has unveiled featuring plain green packaging and health warnings. REUTERS/Australian Government
An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry
A smoker poses with a mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs in Canada. REUTERS/File
A mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs sold in Canada. REUTERS/File
A pack of cigarettes in Canada. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission
A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File
A proposed pack of cigarettes with generic packaging and a health warning unveiled by Australia. REUTERS/Australia Department Of Health
A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government
