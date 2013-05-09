That must have hurt
A competitor falls as she tries to cross a mud trap during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A villager falls next to a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
A villager falls next to a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A teacher falls into an open drain after being chased by police during a protest in Srinagar December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A cricket fan falls on the street after being dragged out from a crowd of cricket World Cup ticket seekers outside a bank in Dhaka January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files
Shi'ite Muslims cuts the head of a child during an Ashura procession in Mumbai December 17, 2010. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was...more
Shi'ite Muslims cuts the head of a child during an Ashura procession in Mumbai December 17, 2010. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Police use a water canon to disperse supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party during a protest against alleged corruption in the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A horse rider falls from his horse during a horse race on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A combination of three pictures shows a policeman falling to the ground after being hit by an object thrown by a Kashmiri protester in Srinagar August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
India's captain Baichung Bhutia falls on the ground during their semi-final match against Myanmar in the AFC Challenge Cup India 2008 soccer tournament in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Revellers fall off as they try to form a human pyramid in the middle of a street to reach a pot containing money during the festival of 'Govinda' August 23, 2000. The festival is a reenactment of a Hindu myth where Lord Krishna, as a child, is...more
Revellers fall off as they try to form a human pyramid in the middle of a street to reach a pot containing money during the festival of 'Govinda' August 23, 2000. The festival is a reenactment of a Hindu myth where Lord Krishna, as a child, is believed to have stolen butter from a pot tied high above the ground by forming a pyramid with his friends. REUTERS/Files
Police wield their batons against teachers during a protest in Patna March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
A German dentist who said she was in Leh town as a tourist when flash floods hit, treats a flash flood victim in Leh, east of Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Yawar Nazir/Files
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks in a re-enactment of a local tradition of Latthmar 'Holi' celebrated at Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a procession on the final day of the week-long annual Ashura mourning rite, the highpoint of the Shi'ite religious calendar, in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files more
A Hindu devotee gets her tongue pierced with a trident as she takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Local women strip and beat Bikrmasingh Brahma, a prominent leader of India's ruling Congress party, for allegedly raping a mother of two in the Chirang district of Assam, in this still image taken from video January 3, 2013. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters...more
A protester hits a policeman after police stopped a protest march to Sopore town to participate in the funeral of Bilal Ahmad Wani, a Kashmiri youth, in Srinagar June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Police arrest a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where the Olympic torch is being kept in New Delhi April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A journalist throws his shoe at P. Chidambaram during a news conference in New Delhi in this video frame grab from ANI TV released April 7, 2009. REUTERS/ANI TV/Files
A man is kicked and beaten by members of the public after being caught throwing stones at schoolchildren in Bhubaneshwar in Orissa March 6, 2002 as a policeman (2nd-L) watches on. REUTERS/Anil Mishra/Files
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey...more
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Two migrant workers quarrel while waiting for casual job openings at a street corner in a public labour market in Mumbai November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A man is made to swallow a live fish as a form of medicine during a camp in Hyderabad June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A Muslim pilgrim holds his eye open outside the historic Jama Masjid (mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 22, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Nilesh Parida (L), a black belt in karate, uses a 6.5 kg hammer to smash three concrete slabs against the groin of freelance journalist Bibhuti Nayak during an adventure television channel invitation to persons wanting to set a record, in Bombay July...more
Nilesh Parida (L), a black belt in karate, uses a 6.5 kg hammer to smash three concrete slabs against the groin of freelance journalist Bibhuti Nayak during an adventure television channel invitation to persons wanting to set a record, in Bombay July 13, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A medical student kicks a tear gas canister back towards the police during a protest in New Delhi August 22, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Wrestlers play in the mud at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Lucknow August 29, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh...more
A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
