That's the way to do it!
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton poses for a photograph next to his booth at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Punch and Judy shows have been a fixture of British seaside resorts for centuries but they are having to adapt to changing social...more
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Generations of Britons have flocked to puppet booths to watch the irascible, hook-nosed Mr Punch whack long-suffering wife Judy...more
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde holds a photograph of a show at Llandudno in Wales after World War II at his home in Beckenham, southern England May 14, 2014. The anarchic humour remains as central as ever to the Punch and Judy experience, say...more
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles poses for a photograph during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles prepares before a show at a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles performs a show during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor watches a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles' booth is seen during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards prepares his booth before a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards reacts after a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards performs in his booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy puppets are seen in "professor" Glyn Edwards' booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
"Bottler" Mary Edwards sits on chair before a Punch and Judy show performed by her husband Glyn at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. A "bottler" is the assistant of the puppeteer, and collects money from the audience....more
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton holds a photograph of himself, taken while on holiday as a child in the 1970s, at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. Poulton is one of the last professional puppeteers who still operates...more
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde performs in his booth in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Mark Poulton at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton sits in his booth during a break at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press holds a photograph of her father, Percy Press Junior, posing at Covent Garden in London in 1992, at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press poses for a photograph at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles poses for a photograph at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles holds a rare postcard from 1915 at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles prepares his booth before a show at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles performs in his booth at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
