The 10 richest presidents
1: George Washington was the richest person to ever serve as President of the United States, according to a ranking from Forbes (http://onforb.es/ab6t1g), based on relative wealth within the economy of their day. Washington's marriage to a wealthy...more
1: George Washington was the richest person to ever serve as President of the United States, according to a ranking from Forbes (http://onforb.es/ab6t1g), based on relative wealth within the economy of their day. Washington's marriage to a wealthy widow provided the basis of his fortune. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
2: Shrewd investing in mines puts Herbert Hoover at second. REUTERS/Library of Congress
2: Shrewd investing in mines puts Herbert Hoover at second. REUTERS/Library of Congress
3: Thomas Jefferson, who inherited most of his wealth, is third. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
3: Thomas Jefferson, who inherited most of his wealth, is third. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
4: John F. Kennedy's inheritance puts him fourth on the list. REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library and Museum
4: John F. Kennedy's inheritance puts him fourth on the list. REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library and Museum
5: Andrew Jackson, who amassed a fortune in land speculation while serving in the army, is fifth. REUTERS/United States Senate
5: Andrew Jackson, who amassed a fortune in land speculation while serving in the army, is fifth. REUTERS/United States Senate
6: Theodore Roosevelt is sixth chiefly through inheritances and writing. REUTERS/Library of Congress
6: Theodore Roosevelt is sixth chiefly through inheritances and writing. REUTERS/Library of Congress
7: Zachary Taylor was born into a prosperous plantation family. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
7: Zachary Taylor was born into a prosperous plantation family. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
8: Franklin D. Roosevelt's old-money lineage put him eighth. REUTERS/Library of Congress
8: Franklin D. Roosevelt's old-money lineage put him eighth. REUTERS/Library of Congress
9: Lyndon B. Johnson's purchase of a Texas TV station turned into a valuable media investment. REUTERS/Lyndon Baines Johnson Library & Museum
9: Lyndon B. Johnson's purchase of a Texas TV station turned into a valuable media investment. REUTERS/Lyndon Baines Johnson Library & Museum
10: James Madison inherited a huge tobacco plantation in Virginia, putting him tenth. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
10: James Madison inherited a huge tobacco plantation in Virginia, putting him tenth. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
Next Slideshows
Evicted from Pinheirinho
Over a thousand families are removed from private land.
Army boxing bouts
Winning boxers at the All Army Boxing Championship will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship to compete against...
The South Sudanese
A look at the people of Africa's newest nation, South Sudan.
Year of the Dragon
Chinese celebrate the arrival of a new lunar year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.