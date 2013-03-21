Edition:
The 1993 Mumbai blasts case

<p>Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (C, with red mark on forehead), surrounded by policemen, leaves a special court after getting bail in Mumbai November 28,2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (C, with red mark on forehead), surrounded by policemen, leaves a special court after getting bail in Mumbai November 28,2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (C), surrounded by police officers, leaves after appearing in a court in Mumbai September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files</p>

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (C), surrounded by police officers, leaves after appearing in a court in Mumbai September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

<p>Police detain a Muslim woman, relative of one of those convicted to death over a series of bombing during 1993 in Mumbai, during a protest against a court verdict outside the special court in Mumbai February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Police detain a Muslim woman, relative of one of those convicted to death over a series of bombing during 1993 in Mumbai, during a protest against a court verdict outside the special court in Mumbai February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Mother (2nd L) of Zakir Hussain, who was sentenced for his part in India's worst bombings, is consoled by other relatives outside a special court in Mumbai July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Mother (2nd L) of Zakir Hussain, who was sentenced for his part in India's worst bombings, is consoled by other relatives outside a special court in Mumbai July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>Police officers escort Somnath Thapa (C), a custom official found guilty in India's worst bombings in 1993, as he arrives at a special court in Mumbai July 20, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Police officers escort Somnath Thapa (C), a custom official found guilty in India's worst bombings in 1993, as he arrives at a special court in Mumbai July 20, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Mubina Bhivandivala, one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai bombings, arrives at the special court in Mumbai June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Mubina Bhivandivala, one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai bombings, arrives at the special court in Mumbai June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Photographers take pictures of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as he arrives at a special court for the final sentencing hearing in a 14-year-old trial, in Mumbai May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Photographers take pictures of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as he arrives at a special court for the final sentencing hearing in a 14-year-old trial, in Mumbai May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>Abu Salem (C) leaves a court in New Delhi May 22, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Abu Salem (C) leaves a court in New Delhi May 22, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Police detain a Muslim woman, relative of one of those convicted over a series of bombing during 1993 in Mumbai, during a protest against a court verdict outside the special court in Mumbai February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Police detain a Muslim woman, relative of one of those convicted over a series of bombing during 1993 in Mumbai, during a protest against a court verdict outside the special court in Mumbai February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (L, below) surrounded by Indian policemen arrives at a special court to stand trial for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts in Mumbai July 31, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (L, below) surrounded by Indian policemen arrives at a special court to stand trial for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts in Mumbai July 31, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (R) embraces his sister Priya Dutt at his residence before leaving to stand trial for the 1993 Mumbai blasts, in Mumbai July 31, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (R) embraces his sister Priya Dutt at his residence before leaving to stand trial for the 1993 Mumbai blasts, in Mumbai July 31, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>Relatives of Mohammed Farooq Pawale, who was sentenced to death for his part in India's worst bombings, cry outside a special court in Mumbai July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Relatives of Mohammed Farooq Pawale, who was sentenced to death for his part in India's worst bombings, cry outside a special court in Mumbai July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Relatives of convicts (C) involved in India's bombings in 1993 are surrounded by police as they leave a special court in Mumbai July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Relatives of convicts (C) involved in India's bombings in 1993 are surrounded by police as they leave a special court in Mumbai July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Suleiman Memon leaves after attending a routine session at a court in Mumbai September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files</p>

Suleiman Memon leaves after attending a routine session at a court in Mumbai September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files

