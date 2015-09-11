Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2015 | 11:45pm IST

The 3D printing revolution

French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac poses with the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin in Paris, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac poses with the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin in Paris, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac poses with the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin in Paris, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 14
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 14
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during the Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during the Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during the Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 14
Courtney Wallis poses in a hat made with a 3D printer pen at the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival in southern England, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Courtney Wallis poses in a hat made with a 3D printer pen at the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival in southern England, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2014
Courtney Wallis poses in a hat made with a 3D printer pen at the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival in southern England, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 14
A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 14
An example made by the Shapeways 3D printing company is seen at their office in Queens, New York, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An example made by the Shapeways 3D printing company is seen at their office in Queens, New York, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
An example made by the Shapeways 3D printing company is seen at their office in Queens, New York, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 14
A 3D vase called The Hidd, designed by Dan Yeffetlamp is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A 3D vase called The Hidd, designed by Dan Yeffetlamp is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
A 3D vase called The Hidd, designed by Dan Yeffetlamp is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 14
A microscopic photo shows a human figure created by a D printing technique for nano structures. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology

A microscopic photo shows a human figure created by a D printing technique for nano structures. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2012
A microscopic photo shows a human figure created by a D printing technique for nano structures. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology
Close
8 / 14
A chocolate bear printed with a 3D food printer of the company XYZprinting at the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A chocolate bear printed with a 3D food printer of the company XYZprinting at the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A chocolate bear printed with a 3D food printer of the company XYZprinting at the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
9 / 14
A picture shows a twisted savonius rotor that was made by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. The rotor was created by Gismo at the Raumfahrtagentur hacker space in Berlin and can be used in miniature wind turbines. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A picture shows a twisted savonius rotor that was made by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. The rotor was created by Gismo at the Raumfahrtagentur hacker space in Berlin and can be used in miniature wind turbines. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2013
A picture shows a twisted savonius rotor that was made by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. The rotor was created by Gismo at the Raumfahrtagentur hacker space in Berlin and can be used in miniature wind turbines. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 14
3D-printed objects are seen at the 3D Hubs office in Amsterdam, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

3D-printed objects are seen at the 3D Hubs office in Amsterdam, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
3D-printed objects are seen at the 3D Hubs office in Amsterdam, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos
Close
11 / 14
3D-printed likenesses of people at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

3D-printed likenesses of people at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
3D-printed likenesses of people at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 14
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, at the Belgian company Materialise in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, at the Belgian company Materialise in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, at the Belgian company Materialise in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 14
A 3D table lamp called the Lotus.MGX, designed by Janne Kyttanen, at the Belgian company Materialise in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A 3D table lamp called the Lotus.MGX, designed by Janne Kyttanen, at the Belgian company Materialise in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
A 3D table lamp called the Lotus.MGX, designed by Janne Kyttanen, at the Belgian company Materialise in Leuven, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Going, going, gone

Going, going, gone

Next Slideshows

Going, going, gone

Going, going, gone

Sequences of controlled explosions and demolitions.

11 Sep 2015
Remembering Flight 93

Remembering Flight 93

The Flight 93 National Memorial, maintained by the National Park Service 80 miles east of Pittsburgh, encompasses a 2,200-acre site where the plane crashed on...

10 Sep 2015
Apple special event

Apple special event

Apple unveils the iPad Pro, AppleTV and new versions of its iPhone 6.

10 Sep 2015
Sporty seniors

Sporty seniors

About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in a sports event organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv.

09 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast