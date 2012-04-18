Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 18, 2012 | 7:10am IST

The $87 million mansion

<p>The kitchen of a luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The kitchen of a luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The kitchen of a luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
1 / 17
<p>A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a lake - and occupies the largest parcel of residential real estate on southern California's exclusive Newport Coast. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a...more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a lake - and occupies the largest parcel of residential real estate on southern California's exclusive Newport Coast. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
2 / 17
<p>The interior of a wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The interior of a wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The interior of a wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
3 / 17
<p>The main entrance of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The main entrance of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The main entrance of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
4 / 17
<p>The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate market before the housing crash of 2008. Once valued at $87 million, it could be sold for a quarter of that price at an auction next week. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate...more

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate market before the housing crash of 2008. Once valued at $87 million, it could be sold for a quarter of that price at an auction next week. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
5 / 17
<p>One of the ground floor rooms of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

One of the ground floor rooms of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

One of the ground floor rooms of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
6 / 17
<p>The entrance to the wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The entrance to the wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The entrance to the wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
7 / 17
<p>The staircase on a ground floor area of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The staircase on a ground floor area of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The staircase on a ground floor area of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
8 / 17
<p>A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler</p>

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
9 / 17
<p>The master bedroom's bathroom suite of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The master bedroom's bathroom suite of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The master bedroom's bathroom suite of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
10 / 17
<p>A horse barn on the property of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler</p>

A horse barn on the property of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A horse barn on the property of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
11 / 17
<p>24-karat gold lining the cabinets in the women's closet area inside One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

24-karat gold lining the cabinets in the women's closet area inside One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

24-karat gold lining the cabinets in the women's closet area inside One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
12 / 17
<p>A view of the backyard of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

A view of the backyard of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A view of the backyard of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
13 / 17
<p>The backyard of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The backyard of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The backyard of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
14 / 17
<p>The model of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

The model of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The model of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
15 / 17
<p>A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
16 / 17
<p>A luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

A luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Discovery to the Smithsonian

Discovery to the Smithsonian

Next Slideshows

Discovery to the Smithsonian

Discovery to the Smithsonian

The space shuttle Discovery piggybacks to the Smithsonian.

18 Apr 2012
Naked hermit

Naked hermit

Masafumi Nagasaki, 76, has made Japan's Sotobanari island his retirement home, wearing nothing at all.

17 Apr 2012
Charlie Chaplin in India

Charlie Chaplin in India

Every year a 63-year-old Indian doctor celebrates Chaplin's birthday by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the streets of Adipur.

16 Apr 2012
Titanic: From the archives

Titanic: From the archives

Historical photos showing the construction of the Titanic as well as the aftermath of its sinking.

14 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast