The $87 million mansion
The kitchen of a luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a...more
A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a lake - and occupies the largest parcel of residential real estate on southern California's exclusive Newport Coast. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The interior of a wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The main entrance of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate...more
The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate market before the housing crash of 2008. Once valued at $87 million, it could be sold for a quarter of that price at an auction next week. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
One of the ground floor rooms of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The entrance to the wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The staircase on a ground floor area of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The master bedroom's bathroom suite of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
A horse barn on the property of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
24-karat gold lining the cabinets in the women's closet area inside One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
A view of the backyard of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The backyard of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
The model of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
A luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler
