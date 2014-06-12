Edition:
The advance of ISIL

Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Armed Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A tank of the Iraqi security forces patrols during a search for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the city of Ramadi, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol outside the city of Falluja, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
An Iraqi security forces member aims his weapon during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons in a neighborhood in Ramadi , May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, poses with her fellow fighters during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a raid and weapons search operation in Hawija, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a raid and weapons search operation in Hawija, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

Thursday, June 12, 2014
An Iraqi army vehicle is seen during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A military convoy drives during a patrol in Sulaiman Pek, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand guard behind piled sandbags while on alert from any offensive against them by al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mourners react during a funeral of an Iraqi soldier, who was killed during clashes in Anbar province, during his funeral in Najaf, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A member of Iraqi security forces fires a cannon during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Personnel from Iraqi security forces arrest a suspected militant of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen walk with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Iraqi security forces run with their weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Civilians and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units gesture and raise flags atop a tank that belonged to fighters from the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry coffins of their fellow fighters, who were killed in clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during their funeral in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter stands in a damaged school in Al-Menajir village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, January 26, 2014, REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, June 12, 2014
