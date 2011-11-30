Edition:
The Afghan-Pakistan border

<p>A driver is silhouetted as he climbs up on a tanker, carrying fuel for NATO forces, parked along a road in Karachi, Nafter traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

A driver is silhouetted as he climbs up on a tanker, carrying fuel for NATO forces, parked along a road in Karachi, Nafter traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A driver is silhouetted as he climbs up on a tanker, carrying fuel for NATO forces, parked along a road in Karachi, Nafter traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR rest after their overnight duty at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, early August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic </p>

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR rest after their overnight duty at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, early August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR rest after their overnight duty at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, early August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

<p>A U.S. Army F-15 fighter jet fires flares after bombing Taliban insurgent positions in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic </p>

A U.S. Army F-15 fighter jet fires flares after bombing Taliban insurgent positions in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A U.S. Army F-15 fighter jet fires flares after bombing Taliban insurgent positions in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

<p>A resident walks past fuel tankers transporting supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan which were set ablaze in Pindi Gheb, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

A resident walks past fuel tankers transporting supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan which were set ablaze in Pindi Gheb, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A resident walks past fuel tankers transporting supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan which were set ablaze in Pindi Gheb, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Soldiers take part in a patrol in Tora Warai, a town in Kurram Agency, during a military trip organised for media along the Pakistan Afghanistan border, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez </p>

Soldiers take part in a patrol in Tora Warai, a town in Kurram Agency, during a military trip organised for media along the Pakistan Afghanistan border, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Soldiers take part in a patrol in Tora Warai, a town in Kurram Agency, during a military trip organised for media along the Pakistan Afghanistan border, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

<p>A policeman stands guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Pakistan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai </p>

A policeman stands guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Pakistan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A policeman stands guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Pakistan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

<p>Members of the local Lashka (tribal militia-men), hold their weapons while dancing in a show-of-force in Khar, the main town in Bajaur Agency, located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Members of the local Lashka (tribal militia-men), hold their weapons while dancing in a show-of-force in Khar, the main town in Bajaur Agency, located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Members of the local Lashka (tribal militia-men), hold their weapons while dancing in a show-of-force in Khar, the main town in Bajaur Agency, located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman, Pakistan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman, Pakistan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman, Pakistan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

<p>An Afghan soldier stands guard at the border with Pakistan near Nawapass village, Kunar province, in eastern Afghanistan, February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov </p>

An Afghan soldier stands guard at the border with Pakistan near Nawapass village, Kunar province, in eastern Afghanistan, February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

An Afghan soldier stands guard at the border with Pakistan near Nawapass village, Kunar province, in eastern Afghanistan, February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

<p>A soldier briefs the media as he walk through a cave, which the Pakistan Army said was built and used by the Pakistan Taliban, in Sadda a town in Kurram Agency located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

A soldier briefs the media as he walk through a cave, which the Pakistan Army said was built and used by the Pakistan Taliban, in Sadda a town in Kurram Agency located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A soldier briefs the media as he walk through a cave, which the Pakistan Army said was built and used by the Pakistan Taliban, in Sadda a town in Kurram Agency located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A man stands atop of a truck, carrying supplies for NATO Forces, as he covers a vehicle with plastic sheet before he departed for Afghanistan through the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Torkham, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez </p>

A man stands atop of a truck, carrying supplies for NATO Forces, as he covers a vehicle with plastic sheet before he departed for Afghanistan through the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Torkham, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A man stands atop of a truck, carrying supplies for NATO Forces, as he covers a vehicle with plastic sheet before he departed for Afghanistan through the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Torkham, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez

<p>Trucks, carrying supplies for NATO forces, are seen parked in a compound while awaiting to enter Afghanistan through the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Torkham, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez </p>

Trucks, carrying supplies for NATO forces, are seen parked in a compound while awaiting to enter Afghanistan through the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Torkham, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Trucks, carrying supplies for NATO forces, are seen parked in a compound while awaiting to enter Afghanistan through the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Torkham, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez

<p>Pakistani soldier Rasheed holds a rocket launcher while standing in a bunker on a hill in Sadda, a town in Kurram Agency located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Pakistani soldier Rasheed holds a rocket launcher while standing in a bunker on a hill in Sadda, a town in Kurram Agency located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Pakistani soldier Rasheed holds a rocket launcher while standing in a bunker on a hill in Sadda, a town in Kurram Agency located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Paramilitary soldiers patrol during an operation near Bara, a town in the Khyber tribal region near the Afghan border, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mohammad Shahkar</p>

Paramilitary soldiers patrol during an operation near Bara, a town in the Khyber tribal region near the Afghan border, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mohammad Shahkar

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Paramilitary soldiers patrol during an operation near Bara, a town in the Khyber tribal region near the Afghan border, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mohammad Shahkar

<p>Tribesmen check the torn clothes of a fellow tribesman who was killed in an air strike by U.S. forces in the Pina Sooka area of Mohamand agency at the Pakistan-Afghan border, June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mohammad Shahkar </p>

Tribesmen check the torn clothes of a fellow tribesman who was killed in an air strike by U.S. forces in the Pina Sooka area of Mohamand agency at the Pakistan-Afghan border, June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mohammad Shahkar

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Tribesmen check the torn clothes of a fellow tribesman who was killed in an air strike by U.S. forces in the Pina Sooka area of Mohamand agency at the Pakistan-Afghan border, June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mohammad Shahkar

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic </p>

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

<p>A boy forces his donkey to move near a village at the foot of Walay valley, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar province, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A boy forces his donkey to move near a village at the foot of Walay valley, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar province, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A boy forces his donkey to move near a village at the foot of Walay valley, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar province, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic </p>

An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

<p>Pakistani soldier Hamed holds a rocket launcher while securing a road in Khar, the main town in Bajaur Agency, located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Pakistani soldier Hamed holds a rocket launcher while securing a road in Khar, the main town in Bajaur Agency, located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Pakistani soldier Hamed holds a rocket launcher while securing a road in Khar, the main town in Bajaur Agency, located in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan border, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Spin Boldak, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amie Ferris-Rotman </p>

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Spin Boldak, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amie Ferris-Rotman

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Spin Boldak, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amie Ferris-Rotman

