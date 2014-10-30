Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 30, 2014 | 11:57pm IST

The amfAR red carpet

Singer Miley Cyrus poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Miley Cyrus poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Miley Cyrus poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Rihanna poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses at the amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Lea Michele poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Michelle Rodriguez poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Sharon Stone poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress January Jones poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Kristin Davis poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Lea Michele poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Milla Jovovich poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses Kat Dennings (L) and Beth Behrs pose at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress January Jones poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fashion designer Kenneth Cole poses with actresses Sharon Stone and Kristin Davis at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Miley Cyrus greets fashion designer Kenneth Cole at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fashion designer Kenneth Cole takes a selfie with singer Miley Cyrus at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Rihanna poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Rihanna and fashion designer Kenneth Cole pose at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Natasha Bedingfield poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses with fashion designer Tom Ford at the amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Kristin Davis poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Molly Sims poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Rose McGowan poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Natasha Bedingfield poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Michelle Rodriguez poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Alessandra Ambrosio poses at the amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

