The animal weigh-in
A Humboldt penguin jump off the scales during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A squirrel monkey sits on a scale during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An Asiatic lion stands by a measuring ruler during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A red-kneed tarantula spider is held during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Sumatran tiger is enticed by meat during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A zoo keeper weighs Humboldt penguins during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Asiatic lions stand by a measuring ruler during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
