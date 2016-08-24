Edition:
The animal weigh-in

A Humboldt penguin jump off the scales during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A squirrel monkey sits on a scale during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An Asiatic lion stands by a measuring ruler during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A Humboldt penguin jump off scales during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A red-kneed tarantula spider is held during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A Sumatran tiger is enticed by meat during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A zoo keeper weighs Humboldt penguins during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Asiatic lions stand by a measuring ruler during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

