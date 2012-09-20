The art of alpine horns
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests one of his alphorns in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. The alphorn or alpine horn is a wooden wind music instrument built in...more
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests one of his alphorns in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. The alphorn or alpine horn is a wooden wind music instrument built in different shapes that was used for communication in most mountainous regions of Europe, from the French Alps to the Carpathians. Nowadays it is used in traditional alpine music ensembles as well as in crossover music from jazz to classical. The alphorns handmade by 68-year-old Gstettner from spruce wood, costs around 1,500 euros (US$ 1,950) and takes some 200 hours to complete. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner carries an alphorn prototype in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner uses an electric saw to cut a stick in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner wipes his forehead as he works on an alphorn in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A chisel lies on a work bench in front of Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner's garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn prototype in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn prototype in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner casts a shadow the ground as he tests one of his alphorns in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner carves a decoration in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner plays one of his instruments in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Musicians perform with Alphorns on a nature stage during the annual Alphorn Festival in the western Austrian village of Baad, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Innsbruck September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Musicians perform with alphorns during the annual Alphorn Festival in the western Austrian village of Baad, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Innsbruck September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
