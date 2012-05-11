Edition:
The art of Anish Kapoor

<p>The sun sets behind the Olympic stadium and Anish Kapoor's ArcelorMittal Orbit tower in Stratford, east London, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

The sun sets behind the Olympic stadium and Anish Kapoor's ArcelorMittal Orbit tower in Stratford, east London, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, May 12, 2012

The sun sets behind the Olympic stadium and Anish Kapoor's ArcelorMittal Orbit tower in Stratford, east London, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>The designers of the ArcelorMittal Orbit, Cecil Balmond (L) and Anish Kapoor, pose for photographs at the top of the ArcelorMittal Orbit in the London 2012 Olympic Park in east London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

The designers of the ArcelorMittal Orbit, Cecil Balmond (L) and Anish Kapoor, pose for photographs at the top of the ArcelorMittal Orbit in the London 2012 Olympic Park in east London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Saturday, May 12, 2012

The designers of the ArcelorMittal Orbit, Cecil Balmond (L) and Anish Kapoor, pose for photographs at the top of the ArcelorMittal Orbit in the London 2012 Olympic Park in east London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>A helicopter flies near the Anish Kapoor designed ArcelorMittal Orbit tower at the Olympic site at Stratford in east London October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A helicopter flies near the Anish Kapoor designed ArcelorMittal Orbit tower at the Olympic site at Stratford in east London October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A helicopter flies near the Anish Kapoor designed ArcelorMittal Orbit tower at the Olympic site at Stratford in east London October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A Sotheby's employee poses with Anish Kapoor's Untitled artwork at Sotheby's auction house in London February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A Sotheby's employee poses with Anish Kapoor's Untitled artwork at Sotheby's auction house in London February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A Sotheby's employee poses with Anish Kapoor's Untitled artwork at Sotheby's auction house in London February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>General view of the set-up "Leviathan" by Indian born, British based, artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

General view of the set-up "Leviathan" by Indian born, British based, artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, May 12, 2012

General view of the set-up "Leviathan" by Indian born, British based, artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Inside view of the set-up "Leviathan" by artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Inside view of the set-up "Leviathan" by artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, May 12, 2012

Inside view of the set-up "Leviathan" by artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Artist Anish Kapoor poses for the media next to his set-up "Leviathan" for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Artist Anish Kapoor poses for the media next to his set-up "Leviathan" for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, May 12, 2012

Artist Anish Kapoor poses for the media next to his set-up "Leviathan" for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Schoolchildren look at Anish Kapoor's "Tall Tree And The Eye" through fog created by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakama's "Fog" at the Guggenheim Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Schoolchildren look at Anish Kapoor's "Tall Tree And The Eye" through fog created by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakama's "Fog" at the Guggenheim Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

Saturday, May 12, 2012

Schoolchildren look at Anish Kapoor's "Tall Tree And The Eye" through fog created by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakama's "Fog" at the Guggenheim Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A city worker views buildings including the Lloyds building, reflected in the sculpture 'Sky Mirror' by Anish Kapoor in the financial district of the City of London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A city worker views buildings including the Lloyds building, reflected in the sculpture 'Sky Mirror' by Anish Kapoor in the financial district of the City of London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A city worker views buildings including the Lloyds building, reflected in the sculpture 'Sky Mirror' by Anish Kapoor in the financial district of the City of London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>People are reflected in Anish Kapoor's sculpture "Sky Mirror 2006" in Hyde Park in London February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

People are reflected in Anish Kapoor's sculpture "Sky Mirror 2006" in Hyde Park in London February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 12, 2012

People are reflected in Anish Kapoor's sculpture "Sky Mirror 2006" in Hyde Park in London February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph in front of his work "C-Curve", part of his "Turning the World Upside Down" exhibition, in Hyde Park, central London September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph in front of his work "C-Curve", part of his "Turning the World Upside Down" exhibition, in Hyde Park, central London September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, May 12, 2012

Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph in front of his work "C-Curve", part of his "Turning the World Upside Down" exhibition, in Hyde Park, central London September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>An employee poses with artist Anish Kapoor's untitled sculpture at the press view of the Summer Exhibition 2011 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

An employee poses with artist Anish Kapoor's untitled sculpture at the press view of the Summer Exhibition 2011 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 12, 2012

An employee poses with artist Anish Kapoor's untitled sculpture at the press view of the Summer Exhibition 2011 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph with his sculpture 'Yellow' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph with his sculpture 'Yellow' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, May 12, 2012

Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph with his sculpture 'Yellow' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Wax is fired from a sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor called 'Shooting Into The Corner' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Wax is fired from a sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor called 'Shooting Into The Corner' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, May 12, 2012

Wax is fired from a sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor called 'Shooting Into The Corner' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A visitor is reflected in a sculpture called 'Turning World Upside Down' by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A visitor is reflected in a sculpture called 'Turning World Upside Down' by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A visitor is reflected in a sculpture called 'Turning World Upside Down' by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A woman walks in front of a creation by Anish Kapoor at the Maxxi, Italy's first national museum of contemporary art designed by Zaha Hadid, in Rome May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A woman walks in front of a creation by Anish Kapoor at the Maxxi, Italy's first national museum of contemporary art designed by Zaha Hadid, in Rome May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A woman walks in front of a creation by Anish Kapoor at the Maxxi, Italy's first national museum of contemporary art designed by Zaha Hadid, in Rome May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A member of Tate staff looks at Anish Kapoor's Untitled 1990 work winner of the Turner prize in 1991, part of the Turner Prize : A Retrospective exhibition, at the Tate Britain Gallery in London October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A member of Tate staff looks at Anish Kapoor's Untitled 1990 work winner of the Turner prize in 1991, part of the Turner Prize : A Retrospective exhibition, at the Tate Britain Gallery in London October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A member of Tate staff looks at Anish Kapoor's Untitled 1990 work winner of the Turner prize in 1991, part of the Turner Prize : A Retrospective exhibition, at the Tate Britain Gallery in London October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Visitors stands in front of a sculpture of artist Anish Kapoor in the Kunsthaus in Bregenz, Austria September 26, 2003. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic </p>

Visitors stands in front of a sculpture of artist Anish Kapoor in the Kunsthaus in Bregenz, Austria September 26, 2003. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Saturday, May 12, 2012

Visitors stands in front of a sculpture of artist Anish Kapoor in the Kunsthaus in Bregenz, Austria September 26, 2003. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

<p>A museum employee poses in front of "Untitled" from 1990 by Anish Kapoor during a preview for Tate Britain's exhibition entitled "Watercolour" in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A museum employee poses in front of "Untitled" from 1990 by Anish Kapoor during a preview for Tate Britain's exhibition entitled "Watercolour" in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Saturday, May 12, 2012

A museum employee poses in front of "Untitled" from 1990 by Anish Kapoor during a preview for Tate Britain's exhibition entitled "Watercolour" in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>People walk close to an installation by artist Anish Kapoor, born in Bombay, at Naple's central Plebiscito square December 29, 2000. REUTERS/Mario Laporta</p>

People walk close to an installation by artist Anish Kapoor, born in Bombay, at Naple's central Plebiscito square December 29, 2000. REUTERS/Mario Laporta

Saturday, May 12, 2012

People walk close to an installation by artist Anish Kapoor, born in Bombay, at Naple's central Plebiscito square December 29, 2000. REUTERS/Mario Laporta

