The art of Anish Kapoor
The sun sets behind the Olympic stadium and Anish Kapoor's ArcelorMittal Orbit tower in Stratford, east London, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The sun sets behind the Olympic stadium and Anish Kapoor's ArcelorMittal Orbit tower in Stratford, east London, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The designers of the ArcelorMittal Orbit, Cecil Balmond (L) and Anish Kapoor, pose for photographs at the top of the ArcelorMittal Orbit in the London 2012 Olympic Park in east London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
The designers of the ArcelorMittal Orbit, Cecil Balmond (L) and Anish Kapoor, pose for photographs at the top of the ArcelorMittal Orbit in the London 2012 Olympic Park in east London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A helicopter flies near the Anish Kapoor designed ArcelorMittal Orbit tower at the Olympic site at Stratford in east London October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A helicopter flies near the Anish Kapoor designed ArcelorMittal Orbit tower at the Olympic site at Stratford in east London October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Sotheby's employee poses with Anish Kapoor's Untitled artwork at Sotheby's auction house in London February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Sotheby's employee poses with Anish Kapoor's Untitled artwork at Sotheby's auction house in London February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
General view of the set-up "Leviathan" by Indian born, British based, artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view of the set-up "Leviathan" by Indian born, British based, artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Inside view of the set-up "Leviathan" by artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Inside view of the set-up "Leviathan" by artist Anish Kapoor for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Artist Anish Kapoor poses for the media next to his set-up "Leviathan" for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Artist Anish Kapoor poses for the media next to his set-up "Leviathan" for the Monumenta 2011 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Schoolchildren look at Anish Kapoor's "Tall Tree And The Eye" through fog created by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakama's "Fog" at the Guggenheim Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
Schoolchildren look at Anish Kapoor's "Tall Tree And The Eye" through fog created by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakama's "Fog" at the Guggenheim Museum in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
A city worker views buildings including the Lloyds building, reflected in the sculpture 'Sky Mirror' by Anish Kapoor in the financial district of the City of London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A city worker views buildings including the Lloyds building, reflected in the sculpture 'Sky Mirror' by Anish Kapoor in the financial district of the City of London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People are reflected in Anish Kapoor's sculpture "Sky Mirror 2006" in Hyde Park in London February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People are reflected in Anish Kapoor's sculpture "Sky Mirror 2006" in Hyde Park in London February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph in front of his work "C-Curve", part of his "Turning the World Upside Down" exhibition, in Hyde Park, central London September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph in front of his work "C-Curve", part of his "Turning the World Upside Down" exhibition, in Hyde Park, central London September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
An employee poses with artist Anish Kapoor's untitled sculpture at the press view of the Summer Exhibition 2011 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An employee poses with artist Anish Kapoor's untitled sculpture at the press view of the Summer Exhibition 2011 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph with his sculpture 'Yellow' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Artist Anish Kapoor poses for a photograph with his sculpture 'Yellow' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wax is fired from a sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor called 'Shooting Into The Corner' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wax is fired from a sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor called 'Shooting Into The Corner' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor is reflected in a sculpture called 'Turning World Upside Down' by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor is reflected in a sculpture called 'Turning World Upside Down' by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman walks in front of a creation by Anish Kapoor at the Maxxi, Italy's first national museum of contemporary art designed by Zaha Hadid, in Rome May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman walks in front of a creation by Anish Kapoor at the Maxxi, Italy's first national museum of contemporary art designed by Zaha Hadid, in Rome May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor views sculptures by artist Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy of Arts, in London September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A member of Tate staff looks at Anish Kapoor's Untitled 1990 work winner of the Turner prize in 1991, part of the Turner Prize : A Retrospective exhibition, at the Tate Britain Gallery in London October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A member of Tate staff looks at Anish Kapoor's Untitled 1990 work winner of the Turner prize in 1991, part of the Turner Prize : A Retrospective exhibition, at the Tate Britain Gallery in London October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors stands in front of a sculpture of artist Anish Kapoor in the Kunsthaus in Bregenz, Austria September 26, 2003. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
Visitors stands in front of a sculpture of artist Anish Kapoor in the Kunsthaus in Bregenz, Austria September 26, 2003. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
A museum employee poses in front of "Untitled" from 1990 by Anish Kapoor during a preview for Tate Britain's exhibition entitled "Watercolour" in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A museum employee poses in front of "Untitled" from 1990 by Anish Kapoor during a preview for Tate Britain's exhibition entitled "Watercolour" in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People walk close to an installation by artist Anish Kapoor, born in Bombay, at Naple's central Plebiscito square December 29, 2000. REUTERS/Mario Laporta
People walk close to an installation by artist Anish Kapoor, born in Bombay, at Naple's central Plebiscito square December 29, 2000. REUTERS/Mario Laporta
Next Slideshows
Ageless beauty contest
An elderly beauty contest in honor of Mother's Day.
Spiderman
French climber Alain Robert scales buildings world over.
A heart for Haiti
Haitian Fabien Destine receives surgery for congenital heart disease by a team of surgeons, doctors and nurses. Health officials estimate there are around...
The next generation Mars rover
With 89 days away from the Red Planet, scientists test a model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity" in a California desert.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.