Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 12:57am IST

The art of cricket bat making

Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. Salix Cricket Bat Company use traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. Salix Cricket Bat Company use traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. Salix Cricket Bat Company use traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 23
Worker Ben Bowles uses a rasp to shape a cricket bat handle at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Worker Ben Bowles uses a rasp to shape a cricket bat handle at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles uses a rasp to shape a cricket bat handle at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 23
Worker Ben Bowles tapes up the handle of a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Worker Ben Bowles tapes up the handle of a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles tapes up the handle of a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 23
Finished cricket bats made with willow supplied by J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers are seen at their factory in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. J S Wright and Sons are the oldest and largest willow supplier, supplying English Willow to bat makers across the globe. The company sells 420,000 cricket blades from up to 10,000 willow trees per year. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Finished cricket bats made with willow supplied by J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers are seen at their factory in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. J S Wright and Sons are the oldest and largest willow supplier, supplying English Willow to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Finished cricket bats made with willow supplied by J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers are seen at their factory in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. J S Wright and Sons are the oldest and largest willow supplier, supplying English Willow to bat makers across the globe. The company sells 420,000 cricket blades from up to 10,000 willow trees per year. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 23
A part-made cricket bat lies amongst tools and wood shavings at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A part-made cricket bat lies amongst tools and wood shavings at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A part-made cricket bat lies amongst tools and wood shavings at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 23
Finished Cricket bats are displayed at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Finished Cricket bats are displayed at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Finished Cricket bats are displayed at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 23
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 23
Cricket bat blades are seen marked with grades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Cricket bat blades are seen marked with grades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Cricket bat blades are seen marked with grades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 23
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 23
A worker cuts bark from logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker cuts bark from logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker cuts bark from logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 23
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 23
A worker binds a cricket bat with twine at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker binds a cricket bat with twine at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker binds a cricket bat with twine at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 23
A worker checks the grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker checks the grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker checks the grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 23
Part made cricket bats sit in a box at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Part made cricket bats sit in a box at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Part made cricket bats sit in a box at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 23
A worker saws clefts into cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker saws clefts into cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker saws clefts into cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 23
English Willow logs are seen piled up at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

English Willow logs are seen piled up at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
English Willow logs are seen piled up at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 23
Willow logs are unloaded off a truck at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Willow logs are unloaded off a truck at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Willow logs are unloaded off a truck at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 23
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 23
Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 23
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 23
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 23
Cricket bat blades stand to be air dried at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Cricket bat blades stand to be air dried at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Cricket bat blades stand to be air dried at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 23
A worker chainsaws through logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker chainsaws through logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker chainsaws through logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Remembering the London bombings

Remembering the London bombings

Next Slideshows

Remembering the London bombings

Remembering the London bombings

Britain marks the 10th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people across London's transport system.

08 Jul 2015
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen, while a Saudi-led bombing campaign continues.

07 Jul 2015
Ten years ago in London

Ten years ago in London

Images from the July 7 2005 bombings in London.

07 Jul 2015
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

07 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast