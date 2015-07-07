The art of cricket bat making
Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. Salix Cricket Bat Company use traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Worker Ben Bowles uses a rasp to shape a cricket bat handle at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Worker Ben Bowles tapes up the handle of a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Finished cricket bats made with willow supplied by J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers are seen at their factory in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. J S Wright and Sons are the oldest and largest willow supplier, supplying English Willow to...more
A part-made cricket bat lies amongst tools and wood shavings at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Finished Cricket bats are displayed at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cricket bat blades are seen marked with grades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker cuts bark from logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker binds a cricket bat with twine at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker checks the grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Part made cricket bats sit in a box at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker saws clefts into cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
English Willow logs are seen piled up at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Willow logs are unloaded off a truck at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cricket bat blades stand to be air dried at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker chainsaws through logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
