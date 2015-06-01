The art of Cuba
Workers from New York's Bronx Museum of the Arts, wearing blue, and National Museum of Fine Arts of Havana, play ice hockey in an artificial ice rink created by U.S. artist Duke Riley called "La Esquina Fria" ("The Cold Corner" in Spanish) for the...more
Actress Aimee Perez, 19, poses for a photo as she has her body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man works on a creation of Cuban artist Rachel Valdez called "Cubo Azul", or "Blue Cube", May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. artists and art curators who came to visit the 12th Havana Biennial take pictures in downtown Havana, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban artist Rachel Valdez (center L) works with her assistant in her creation "The Infinite Composition" May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actors Norben Pupo, 26, (L), and Yosely Williams, 23, concentrate before performing as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man looks at creations of Cuban artist Michel Mirabal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model poses for a photo as she waits to take part in the performance "Scape" by Cuban artist Manuel Mendive May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk near painting "Ayotzinapa" in honor of 43 Mexican missing students in Ayotzinapa, Mexico, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Models take a self portrait with a mobile phone as they await the start of the performance "Scape", by Cuban artist Manuel Mendive May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Orlando Silva, 25, poses for a photo as he has his body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People look at "Tzompantli" by Mexican-American artist Othon Castaneda May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People enjoy an artificial beach at the Malecon sea front created by Cuban artist Arles del Rio May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban artist Rachel Valdez (L) works with her assistant in her creation "The Infinite Composition" May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People walk near a creation "Sau 100" by Cuban artist Ernesto Domecq May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Actor Norben Pupo, 26, sits before performing as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Amanda Miguel Ortega poses for a photo while waiting for the start of the performance "Scape", by Cuban artist Manuel Mendive May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. printmaker Cas Overton (C) from Richmond, and a group of U.S. artists and art curators, watch Cuban artist Ibrahim Miranda's creations at his atelier in Havana, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actress Maibel Salazar, 24, poses for a photo as she has her body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl skates in an artificial ice rink, a creation of U.S. artist Duke Riley called "La esquina fria" at Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Models perform Cuban artist Manuel Mendive's creation "Scape" May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People work on a creation of the Cuban artist Juan Milanes May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
