Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 19, 2014 | 10:30pm IST

The art of flowers

<p>A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 26
<p>A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M &amp; A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 26
<p>A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 26
<p>A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 26
<p>Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 26
<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 26
<p>A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 26
<p>A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 26
<p>A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 26
<p>'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 26
<p>Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 26
<p>Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 26
<p>A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, May 19, 2014

A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
13 / 26
<p>A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 26
<p>A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, May 19, 2014

A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
15 / 26
<p>An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 26
<p>A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 26
<p>Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 26
<p>A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 26
<p>Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 26
<p>Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
21 / 26
<p>An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
22 / 26
<p>A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
23 / 26
<p>A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
24 / 26
<p>An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
25 / 26
<p>A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Next Slideshows

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

A look as the North Korean leader inspects hospitals in his country.

19 May 2014
Robot Ball

Robot Ball

A showcase of new robotic innovations at the "Robot Ball" exhibition in Moscow.

19 May 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best photos from this week.

17 May 2014
Triumphant Modi in Delhi

Triumphant Modi in Delhi

Hundreds of people thronged the leafy streets of New Delhi to greet Narendra Modi's triumphant march into the capital.

17 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures