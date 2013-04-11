The art of selling
A vendor waits for devotees to buy portraits of the Hindu god Krishna and goddess Radha during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek...more
A vendor waits for devotees to buy portraits of the Hindu god Krishna and goddess Radha during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man listens to the radio as he sells lottery tickets in Bangkok's Chinatown, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man listens to the radio as he sells lottery tickets in Bangkok's Chinatown, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A vendor sells religious beads near the banks of river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor sells religious beads near the banks of river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A street vendor sells mushrooms to a customer at Ashon, one of the busiest market places, in central Kathmandu, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A street vendor sells mushrooms to a customer at Ashon, one of the busiest market places, in central Kathmandu, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sells portrait at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man sells portrait at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman sells drinking water near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman sells drinking water near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ice cream vendor sells ice cream in Kabul, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An ice cream vendor sells ice cream in Kabul, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A street vendor carrying cotton candy walks on the Revolution Square in Managua, Nicaragua, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A street vendor carrying cotton candy walks on the Revolution Square in Managua, Nicaragua, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man sells posters of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja as devotees pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A man sells posters of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja as devotees pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A street vendor sells her goods on a street near the Libreville bus station, Gabon, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A street vendor sells her goods on a street near the Libreville bus station, Gabon, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Palestinian vendor fries falafel in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor fries falafel in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Women with a private license to sell souvenirs wait for customers on Havana's seafront boulevard, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Women with a private license to sell souvenirs wait for customers on Havana's seafront boulevard, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Street vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Street vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A vendor selling green vegetables stretches as children walk past at Bungamati village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A vendor selling green vegetables stretches as children walk past at Bungamati village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man arranges fruits in a wheelbarrow along a flooded street in Lagos, Nigeria, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man arranges fruits in a wheelbarrow along a flooded street in Lagos, Nigeria, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Next Slideshows
The border
Photographer Mike Blake travels with Border Patrol agents during their night patrol along the border between Mexico and the U.S.
Kids day at Augusta
The children of golfers who will be competing at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia take to the greens.
Circus of the alley
Every Monday street performers in Sao Paulo gather in an alley to share tricks.
Blue Angels
The U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron has cancelled its flying season due to federal spending cuts
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.