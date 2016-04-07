Edition:
The art of Shaolin

Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Students from a martial arts school practice Shaolin Kung Fu on cliffs in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Students perform during a founding ceremony of a football team of Shaolin Tagou martial arts school, in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Shaolin martial arts students perform in the opening ceremony of the 9th Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2012
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Shaolin martial arts students perform during the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Sunday, October 24, 2010
Shaolin monks perform during the media presentation of 'Sutra' at the Sydney Opera House, Australia September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 15, 2010
Shaolin martial arts students attend a rehearsal for the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Thursday, October 21, 2010
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Shaolin monks perform during the media presentation of 'Sutra' at the Sydney Opera House, Australia September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 15, 2010
Shaolin martial arts students perform during the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Sunday, October 24, 2010
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
Shaolin martial arts students perform during a rehearsal of "Nuit de Chine" (Night of China) event at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2014
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School participate in a rehearsal at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
