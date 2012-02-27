Edition:
The Artist wins with black and white

<p>French actor Jean Dujardin hugs his co-star Berenice Bejo as director Michel Hazanavicius looks on after he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

French actor Jean Dujardin hugs his co-star Berenice Bejo as director Michel Hazanavicius looks on after he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn ...more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

French actor Jean Dujardin hugs his co-star Berenice Bejo as director Michel Hazanavicius looks on after he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", looks at his engraved plaque which will be part of his Oscar statue, at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", looks at his engraved plaque which will be part of his Oscar statue, at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>French Actor Jean Dujardin, best actor nominee for his role in "The Artist," is kissed by his wife Alexandra Lamy on the red carpet at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

French Actor Jean Dujardin, best actor nominee for his role in "The Artist," is kissed by his wife Alexandra Lamy on the red carpet at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Producer of "The Artist" Thomas Langmann accepts the Oscar for Best Motion Picture at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Producer of "The Artist" Thomas Langmann accepts the Oscar for Best Motion Picture at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Best actor winner Jean Dujardin of France carries Uggie the dog after "The Artist" won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Best actor winner Jean Dujardin of France carries Uggie the dog after "The Artist" won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>French Director Michel Hazanavicius, is applauded by Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo after winning the Oscar for best director for his film "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

French Director Michel Hazanavicius, is applauded by Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo after winning the Oscar for best director for his film "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Jean Dujardin, best actor for his role in "The Artist", poses with his Oscar during the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake </p>

Jean Dujardin, best actor for his role in "The Artist", poses with his Oscar during the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

<p>French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for his film "The Artist," and his wife Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the same film, arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for his film "The Artist," and his wife Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the same film, arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood,...more

<p>Producer Thomas Langmann, Jean Dujardin, director Michel Hazanavicius, James Cromwell, Berenice Bejo, Penelope Ann Miller, Missy Pyle, with dog Uggie, hold their Oscars after winning best picture for "The Artist" backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Producer Thomas Langmann, Jean Dujardin, director Michel Hazanavicius, James Cromwell, Berenice Bejo, Penelope Ann Miller, Missy Pyle, with dog Uggie, hold their Oscars after winning best picture for "The Artist" backstage at the 84th Academy Awards...more

<p>French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for his film "The Artist", arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for his film "The Artist", arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director winner for his film "The Artist," carries his Oscar in the photo room backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake </p>

French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director winner for his film "The Artist," carries his Oscar in the photo room backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

<p>Alexandra Lamy and her husband Jean Dujardin, Beranice Bejo and her husband, Michel Hazanavicius, director of "The Artist," (L to R) applaud as French composer Ludovic Bource wins the Oscar for the Best Original Score for "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Alexandra Lamy and her husband Jean Dujardin, Beranice Bejo and her husband, Michel Hazanavicius, director of "The Artist," (L to R) applaud as French composer Ludovic Bource wins the Oscar for the Best Original Score for "The Artist" at the 84th...more

<p>Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", poses as she arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", poses as she arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>French director Michel Hazanavicius and his wife Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo kiss as he holds his best director Oscar for the film "The Artist" during the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake </p>

French director Michel Hazanavicius and his wife Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo kiss as he holds his best director Oscar for the film "The Artist" during the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

<p>French actor Jean Dujardin, best actor nominee for his role in "The Artist", and his wife, Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

French actor Jean Dujardin, best actor nominee for his role in "The Artist", and his wife, Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

