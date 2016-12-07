Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 7, 2016 | 8:30pm IST

The attack on Pearl Harbor

An aerial photograph taken the year before the Japanese raid shows the East Loch and the the Fleet Air Base on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Visible are the carrier Yorktown, ten battleships, seventeen cruisers, two light cruisers, and over thirty destroyers. U.S. Navy/National Archives

An aerial photograph taken the year before the Japanese raid shows the East Loch and the the Fleet Air Base on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Visible are the carrier Yorktown, ten battleships, seventeen cruisers, two light cruisers, and over...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
An aerial photograph taken the year before the Japanese raid shows the East Loch and the the Fleet Air Base on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Visible are the carrier Yorktown, ten battleships, seventeen cruisers, two light cruisers, and over thirty destroyers. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
1 / 29
A chart identifying ship mooring locations and entitled (at upper left) "Report on positions of enemy fleet at anchorage", is seen after it was recovered from a Japanese aircraft that was downed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/National Archives

A chart identifying ship mooring locations and entitled (at upper left) "Report on positions of enemy fleet at anchorage", is seen after it was recovered from a Japanese aircraft that was downed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/National...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A chart identifying ship mooring locations and entitled (at upper left) "Report on positions of enemy fleet at anchorage", is seen after it was recovered from a Japanese aircraft that was downed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/National Archives
Close
2 / 29
Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bombers prepare to take off from an aircraft carrier to attack Pearl Harbor. The ship in the background is the carrier Soryu. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bombers prepare to take off from an aircraft carrier to attack Pearl Harbor. The ship in the background is the carrier Soryu. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bombers prepare to take off from an aircraft carrier to attack Pearl Harbor. The ship in the background is the carrier Soryu. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
3 / 29
An officer on the Japanese aircraft carrier Shokaku watches as planes take off to attack Pearl Harbor. The Kanji inscription at left is a commander order to pilots to do their duty to destroy (the enemy). U.S. Navy/National Archives

An officer on the Japanese aircraft carrier Shokaku watches as planes take off to attack Pearl Harbor. The Kanji inscription at left is a commander order to pilots to do their duty to destroy (the enemy). U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
An officer on the Japanese aircraft carrier Shokaku watches as planes take off to attack Pearl Harbor. The Kanji inscription at left is a commander order to pilots to do their duty to destroy (the enemy). U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
4 / 29
A Japanese Navy Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off from the aircraft carrier Shokaku, en route to attack Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

A Japanese Navy Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off from the aircraft carrier Shokaku, en route to attack Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A Japanese Navy Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off from the aircraft carrier Shokaku, en route to attack Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
5 / 29
A Japanese bomber aircraft is seen in the foreground of an aerial photograph taken by a Japanese pilot during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/NEA Services

A Japanese bomber aircraft is seen in the foreground of an aerial photograph taken by a Japanese pilot during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/NEA Services

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A Japanese bomber aircraft is seen in the foreground of an aerial photograph taken by a Japanese pilot during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/NEA Services
Close
6 / 29
The forward magazine of the destroyer USS Shaw explodes during the second Japanese attack wave on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

The forward magazine of the destroyer USS Shaw explodes during the second Japanese attack wave on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The forward magazine of the destroyer USS Shaw explodes during the second Japanese attack wave on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
Close
7 / 29
The forward magazines of the destroyer USS Shaw explode after a bombing attack by Japanese planes. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

The forward magazines of the destroyer USS Shaw explode after a bombing attack by Japanese planes. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The forward magazines of the destroyer USS Shaw explode after a bombing attack by Japanese planes. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
Close
8 / 29
The battleship USS Arizona burns, immediately following the explosion of her forward magazines. The still image is from a color motion picture taken on board the hospital ship USS Solace. Eric Haakenson/U.S. Navy/National Archives

The battleship USS Arizona burns, immediately following the explosion of her forward magazines. The still image is from a color motion picture taken on board the hospital ship USS Solace. Eric Haakenson/U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The battleship USS Arizona burns, immediately following the explosion of her forward magazines. The still image is from a color motion picture taken on board the hospital ship USS Solace. Eric Haakenson/U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
9 / 29
Sailors stand amid wrecked planes at the Ford Island seaplane base, watching as the destroyer USS Shaw explodes in the center background. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Sailors stand amid wrecked planes at the Ford Island seaplane base, watching as the destroyer USS Shaw explodes in the center background. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Sailors stand amid wrecked planes at the Ford Island seaplane base, watching as the destroyer USS Shaw explodes in the center background. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
10 / 29
The battleship USS Arizona burns on Battleship Row, beside Ford Island in an aerial photo taken from a Japanese aircraft during the attack. Ships seen are (L-R) USS Nevada, USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard, USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard and USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma capsized alongside. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

The battleship USS Arizona burns on Battleship Row, beside Ford Island in an aerial photo taken from a Japanese aircraft during the attack. Ships seen are (L-R) USS Nevada, USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard, USS Tennessee with USS West...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The battleship USS Arizona burns on Battleship Row, beside Ford Island in an aerial photo taken from a Japanese aircraft during the attack. Ships seen are (L-R) USS Nevada, USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard, USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard and USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma capsized alongside. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
Close
11 / 29
A Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bomber is seen in action during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

A Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bomber is seen in action during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bomber is seen in action during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
12 / 29
Flak bursts of anti-aircraft shells pepper the skyline above rising smoke from the battleship USS Arizona. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Flak bursts of anti-aircraft shells pepper the skyline above rising smoke from the battleship USS Arizona. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Flak bursts of anti-aircraft shells pepper the skyline above rising smoke from the battleship USS Arizona. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
13 / 29
A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) carrier fighter trails smoke after it was hit by anti-aircraft fire during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) carrier fighter trails smoke after it was hit by anti-aircraft fire during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) carrier fighter trails smoke after it was hit by anti-aircraft fire during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
14 / 29
The damaged battleship USS California, listing to port after being hit by Japanese aerial torpedoes and bombs, is seen off Ford Island during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

The damaged battleship USS California, listing to port after being hit by Japanese aerial torpedoes and bombs, is seen off Ford Island during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The damaged battleship USS California, listing to port after being hit by Japanese aerial torpedoes and bombs, is seen off Ford Island during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
15 / 29
The crew of the Japanese carrier Shokaku cry Banzai as a Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off as the second wave attack is launched on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

The crew of the Japanese carrier Shokaku cry Banzai as a Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off as the second wave attack is launched on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The crew of the Japanese carrier Shokaku cry Banzai as a Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off as the second wave attack is launched on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
16 / 29
U.S. Marines await the possible return of Japanese aircraft on the parade ground at the Pearl Harbor Marine Barracks. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

U.S. Marines await the possible return of Japanese aircraft on the parade ground at the Pearl Harbor Marine Barracks. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
U.S. Marines await the possible return of Japanese aircraft on the parade ground at the Pearl Harbor Marine Barracks. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
Close
17 / 29
A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) fighter with markings from the carrier Akagi is seen after it crashed during the attack at Fort Kamehameha, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) fighter with markings from the carrier Akagi is seen after it crashed during the attack at Fort Kamehameha, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) fighter with markings from the carrier Akagi is seen after it crashed during the attack at Fort Kamehameha, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
18 / 29
Gunners on board the minesweeper USS Avocet look for more Japanese planes, at about the time the air raid ended on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Gunners on board the minesweeper USS Avocet look for more Japanese planes, at about the time the air raid ended on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Gunners on board the minesweeper USS Avocet look for more Japanese planes, at about the time the air raid ended on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
19 / 29
Sailors in a motor launch rescue a survivor from the water alongside the sunken battleship USS West Virginia during or shortly after the Japanese air raid. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Sailors in a motor launch rescue a survivor from the water alongside the sunken battleship USS West Virginia during or shortly after the Japanese air raid. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Sailors in a motor launch rescue a survivor from the water alongside the sunken battleship USS West Virginia during or shortly after the Japanese air raid. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
20 / 29
The forward superstructure of the sunken battleship USS Arizona burns after the attack. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

The forward superstructure of the sunken battleship USS Arizona burns after the attack. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The forward superstructure of the sunken battleship USS Arizona burns after the attack. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
Close
21 / 29
The destroyers USS Downes and USS Cassin lie wrecked in Drydock One ahead of the battleship USS Pennsylvania soon after the end of the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

The destroyers USS Downes and USS Cassin lie wrecked in Drydock One ahead of the battleship USS Pennsylvania soon after the end of the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The destroyers USS Downes and USS Cassin lie wrecked in Drydock One ahead of the battleship USS Pennsylvania soon after the end of the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
22 / 29
Sailors attempt to save a burning PBY amphibious aircraft during the Japanese raid on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

Sailors attempt to save a burning PBY amphibious aircraft during the Japanese raid on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Sailors attempt to save a burning PBY amphibious aircraft during the Japanese raid on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
Close
23 / 29
A wrecked U.S. Army Air Corps B-17C bomber lies at Hickam Air Field, following the end of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor. This plane, piloted by Captain Raymond T. Swenson, was one of those that arrived during the raid after flying in from California. It was hit by a strafing attack after landing and burned in half. U.S. Navy/National Archives

A wrecked U.S. Army Air Corps B-17C bomber lies at Hickam Air Field, following the end of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor. This plane, piloted by Captain Raymond T. Swenson, was one of those that arrived during the raid after flying in from...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A wrecked U.S. Army Air Corps B-17C bomber lies at Hickam Air Field, following the end of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor. This plane, piloted by Captain Raymond T. Swenson, was one of those that arrived during the raid after flying in from California. It was hit by a strafing attack after landing and burned in half. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
24 / 29
The body of a sailor killed during the Japanese air attack at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay lies on the shoreline, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

The body of a sailor killed during the Japanese air attack at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay lies on the shoreline, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The body of a sailor killed during the Japanese air attack at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay lies on the shoreline, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
25 / 29
A model made for a Japanese propaganda film on the Pearl Harbor raid, showing ships located as they were during the attack, is seen in a photograph which was brought back to the U.S. from Japan at the end of World War II by Rear Admiral John Shafroth. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command

A model made for a Japanese propaganda film on the Pearl Harbor raid, showing ships located as they were during the attack, is seen in a photograph which was brought back to the U.S. from Japan at the end of World War II by Rear Admiral John...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A model made for a Japanese propaganda film on the Pearl Harbor raid, showing ships located as they were during the attack, is seen in a photograph which was brought back to the U.S. from Japan at the end of World War II by Rear Admiral John Shafroth. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
Close
26 / 29
Ship's Chief Petty Officers listen to the radio broadcast of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's address to the Congress requesting a declaration of War against the Axis powers, December 8, 1941. Note the photograph of President Roosevelt on the bulkhead. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Ship's Chief Petty Officers listen to the radio broadcast of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's address to the Congress requesting a declaration of War against the Axis powers, December 8, 1941. Note the photograph of President Roosevelt on the...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Ship's Chief Petty Officers listen to the radio broadcast of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's address to the Congress requesting a declaration of War against the Axis powers, December 8, 1941. Note the photograph of President Roosevelt on the bulkhead. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
27 / 29
A Marine rifle squad fires a volley over the bodies of fifteen officers and men killed at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay during the raid the previous day at Pearl Harbor, December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives

A Marine rifle squad fires a volley over the bodies of fifteen officers and men killed at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay during the raid the previous day at Pearl Harbor, December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A Marine rifle squad fires a volley over the bodies of fifteen officers and men killed at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay during the raid the previous day at Pearl Harbor, December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
28 / 29
Following Hawaiian tradition, Sailors honor men killed during the Japanese Pearl Harbor attack the previous year on Naval Air Station Kaneohe, May 31, 1942. The casualties had been buried on December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Following Hawaiian tradition, Sailors honor men killed during the Japanese Pearl Harbor attack the previous year on Naval Air Station Kaneohe, May 31, 1942. The casualties had been buried on December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Following Hawaiian tradition, Sailors honor men killed during the Japanese Pearl Harbor attack the previous year on Naval Air Station Kaneohe, May 31, 1942. The casualties had been buried on December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Trump: Person of the year

Trump: Person of the year

Next Slideshows

Trump: Person of the year

Trump: Person of the year

Time magazine named U.S. President-elect Donald Trump its 2016 "Person of the Year".

07 Dec 2016
Mourning Jayalalithaa

Mourning Jayalalithaa

Supporters mourn Jayalalithaa Jayaram, who died on Monday.

07 Dec 2016
Libyan forces clear Islamic State from Sirte

Libyan forces clear Islamic State from Sirte

Libyan forces backed by U.S. air strikes finish clearing the last Islamic State holdout in Sirte after a near seven-month battle.

07 Dec 2016
Last in a remote Siberian village

Last in a remote Siberian village

Baburin, a former Navy man, barge worker and employee of a military plant in Krasnoyarsk, is the last inhabitant of Mikhailovka, a remote Siberian village.

06 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast