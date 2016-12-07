The attack on Pearl Harbor

A wrecked U.S. Army Air Corps B-17C bomber lies at Hickam Air Field, following the end of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor. This plane, piloted by Captain Raymond T. Swenson, was one of those that arrived during the raid after flying in from...more

A wrecked U.S. Army Air Corps B-17C bomber lies at Hickam Air Field, following the end of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor. This plane, piloted by Captain Raymond T. Swenson, was one of those that arrived during the raid after flying in from California. It was hit by a strafing attack after landing and burned in half. U.S. Navy/National Archives

Close