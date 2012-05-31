The autistic mind
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, rolls around on the floor after getting into an argument with his sister as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of...more
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, shares a laugh with his mother Holly and his sister Allison as they dye Easter eggs at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline with his sister Allison in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Both of Holly Roos’ children have Fragile X. Parker is an energetic and expressive 12 year...more
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays with his sister Allison on the couch at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, laughs as his mother Holly removes toenail polish from his feet at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, holds up a video as he asks his mother Holly for permission to rent it at a video store in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, yells at his mother after hitting his sister Allsion at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits up in his bed beneath the posters on his ceiling as he gets ready for bedtime at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, flies a kite in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, gets a kiss from his dog Daisy as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays tennis at a court near their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits at his mother Holly's feet after having a tantrum his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hides his face in his electronic game as he is asked questions by the doctor during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012....more
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is tickled by his mother Holly and his sister Allison during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is comforted by his mother Holly during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is surrounded by his inflatable lawn toys at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hugs his mother Holly after getting upset about not being able to find one of his inflatable lawn toys at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos reads to her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos looks over the medication for her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, yells out an apology to his sister after hitting her at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, takes his trial medication at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a drum set with his sister Allison at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hugs his mother Holly as he plays on the computer beside his sister Allison at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, laughs after setting up one of his inflatable lawn toys in the house as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos tries to stop her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, from hitting her at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits on the floor and hugs his mother Holly at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits in the sun as he watches cartoons at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is reflected in a photograph of when he was a young boy with his sister at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos and her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, touch feet as they read stories on the couch at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
