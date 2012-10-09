Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 9, 2012 | 3:30pm IST

The bangle story

<p>Bangles are worn as ornaments by women all over the world, although, they are traditionally worn mostly in the Indian subcontinent. Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Bangles are worn as ornaments by women all over the world, although, they are traditionally worn mostly in the Indian subcontinent. Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Bangles are worn as ornaments by women all over the world, although, they are traditionally worn mostly in the Indian subcontinent. Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
1 / 23
<p>Traditionally in Hinduism it is considered inauspicious to be bare armed for a married woman, and hence the bangles are a significant part of a woman's attire. Brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Traditionally in Hinduism it is considered inauspicious to be bare armed for a married woman, and hence the bangles are a significant part of a woman's attire. Brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April...more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Traditionally in Hinduism it is considered inauspicious to be bare armed for a married woman, and hence the bangles are a significant part of a woman's attire. Brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 23
<p>A bangle is known as 'choodi' or 'churi' in Hindi, and is derived from the word 'bungri' which means glass. A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A bangle is known as 'choodi' or 'churi' in Hindi, and is derived from the word 'bungri' which means glass. A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A bangle is known as 'choodi' or 'churi' in Hindi, and is derived from the word 'bungri' which means glass. A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
3 / 23
<p>They are made of various precious, non-precious materials like gold, silver, platinum, glass, wood, plastic. A salesman displays platinum bangles at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

They are made of various precious, non-precious materials like gold, silver, platinum, glass, wood, plastic. A salesman displays platinum bangles at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

They are made of various precious, non-precious materials like gold, silver, platinum, glass, wood, plastic. A salesman displays platinum bangles at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 23
<p>Historical evidence of bangles dates back to the bronze figurine of a dancing girl excavated at Mohenjo-daro (2600 BC) A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Historical evidence of bangles dates back to the bronze figurine of a dancing girl excavated at Mohenjo-daro (2600 BC) A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012....more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Historical evidence of bangles dates back to the bronze figurine of a dancing girl excavated at Mohenjo-daro (2600 BC) A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 23
<p>The Mohenjo-daro figurine stands in the nude with one arm at her hip, the other arm completely weighed down with a collection of bangles. A Hindu woman devotee with her hands decorated with henna paste holds an earthen oil lamp during "Chhat Puja" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

The Mohenjo-daro figurine stands in the nude with one arm at her hip, the other arm completely weighed down with a collection of bangles. A Hindu woman devotee with her hands decorated with henna paste holds an earthen oil lamp during "Chhat Puja"...more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

The Mohenjo-daro figurine stands in the nude with one arm at her hip, the other arm completely weighed down with a collection of bangles. A Hindu woman devotee with her hands decorated with henna paste holds an earthen oil lamp during "Chhat Puja" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
6 / 23
<p>They are usually worn in pairs by women, one or more on each arm. A woman offers water at a ritual during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

They are usually worn in pairs by women, one or more on each arm. A woman offers water at a ritual during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

They are usually worn in pairs by women, one or more on each arm. A woman offers water at a ritual during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
7 / 23
<p>Inexpensive bangles made from plastic, rubber are slowly replacing those made by glass. A veiled village woman dressed in traditional attire watches the Dussera festival in village Charkhi, in Haryana, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Inexpensive bangles made from plastic, rubber are slowly replacing those made by glass. A veiled village woman dressed in traditional attire watches the Dussera festival in village Charkhi, in Haryana, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Inexpensive bangles made from plastic, rubber are slowly replacing those made by glass. A veiled village woman dressed in traditional attire watches the Dussera festival in village Charkhi, in Haryana, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Close
8 / 23
<p>Circular in shape, bangles, unlike bracelets, are not flexible. A vendor stands next to his stall of bangles at a market in Jammu October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Circular in shape, bangles, unlike bracelets, are not flexible. A vendor stands next to his stall of bangles at a market in Jammu October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Circular in shape, bangles, unlike bracelets, are not flexible. A vendor stands next to his stall of bangles at a market in Jammu October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
9 / 23
<p>Designs can range from simple to intricate handmade designs, often studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamonds, gems and pearls. A customer tries gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom at Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Designs can range from simple to intricate handmade designs, often studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamonds, gems and pearls. A customer tries gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom at Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2011....more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Designs can range from simple to intricate handmade designs, often studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamonds, gems and pearls. A customer tries gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom at Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
10 / 23
<p>Bangles made from sea shell, copper, bronze, gold, agate, chalcedony have been excavated from multiple archaeological sites throughout India. Brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bangles made from sea shell, copper, bronze, gold, agate, chalcedony have been excavated from multiple archaeological sites throughout India. Brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony...more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Bangles made from sea shell, copper, bronze, gold, agate, chalcedony have been excavated from multiple archaeological sites throughout India. Brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 23
<p>Bangles are of two basic types: a solid cylinder type; and a split, cylindrical spring opening/closing type. A woman buys bangles on the eve of Karva Chauth festival in Jammu October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

Bangles are of two basic types: a solid cylinder type; and a split, cylindrical spring opening/closing type. A woman buys bangles on the eve of Karva Chauth festival in Jammu October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Bangles are of two basic types: a solid cylinder type; and a split, cylindrical spring opening/closing type. A woman buys bangles on the eve of Karva Chauth festival in Jammu October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
12 / 23
<p>The material used for making bangles may vary from glass, jade, metal, lac and even rubber or plastic. School children perform during Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

The material used for making bangles may vary from glass, jade, metal, lac and even rubber or plastic. School children perform during Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

The material used for making bangles may vary from glass, jade, metal, lac and even rubber or plastic. School children perform during Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
13 / 23
<p>Bangles made from lac are one of the oldest ones and among the brittle category. Women devotees pray after taking a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati during the Hindu festival of Sheetala Ashtami in Allahabad June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Bangles made from lac are one of the oldest ones and among the brittle category. Women devotees pray after taking a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati during the Hindu festival of...more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Bangles made from lac are one of the oldest ones and among the brittle category. Women devotees pray after taking a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati during the Hindu festival of Sheetala Ashtami in Allahabad June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
14 / 23
<p>'Chooda' is a kind of bangle-set that is worn by Punjabi women on the wedding day.comprising of a set of white and red bangles with stone work. A vendor carries a basket full of bangles on his head in Siliguri May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

'Chooda' is a kind of bangle-set that is worn by Punjabi women on the wedding day.comprising of a set of white and red bangles with stone work. A vendor carries a basket full of bangles on his head in Siliguri May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

'Chooda' is a kind of bangle-set that is worn by Punjabi women on the wedding day.comprising of a set of white and red bangles with stone work. A vendor carries a basket full of bangles on his head in Siliguri May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 23
<p>Bangles made from sea shell, which are white colour, are worn by married Bengali and Oriya Hindu women. A customer selects one-carat gold bangles during an exhibition in Jammu April 13, 2008.REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

Bangles made from sea shell, which are white colour, are worn by married Bengali and Oriya Hindu women. A customer selects one-carat gold bangles during an exhibition in Jammu April 13, 2008.REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Bangles made from sea shell, which are white colour, are worn by married Bengali and Oriya Hindu women. A customer selects one-carat gold bangles during an exhibition in Jammu April 13, 2008.REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
16 / 23
<p>Firozabad and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh are famous for the bangle industry. A woman wears bangles in the colours of the national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Firozabad and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh are famous for the bangle industry. A woman wears bangles in the colours of the national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Firozabad and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh are famous for the bangle industry. A woman wears bangles in the colours of the national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
17 / 23
<p>Due to low literacy rates in these cities, the child labour employment rate remains very high in this industry. A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Due to low literacy rates in these cities, the child labour employment rate remains very high in this industry. A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Due to low literacy rates in these cities, the child labour employment rate remains very high in this industry. A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
18 / 23
<p>Bangles are placed to be joined by melting them with fire in Firozabad town in Uttar Pradesh, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Bangles are placed to be joined by melting them with fire in Firozabad town in Uttar Pradesh, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Bangles are placed to be joined by melting them with fire in Firozabad town in Uttar Pradesh, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
19 / 23
<p>Recent trendy entrants are the rubber bangles that are worn more like a wrist band by youngsters. A model presents a creation by designer Vikram Phadnis at a fashion show in New Delhi March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Recent trendy entrants are the rubber bangles that are worn more like a wrist band by youngsters. A model presents a creation by designer Vikram Phadnis at a fashion show in New Delhi March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Recent trendy entrants are the rubber bangles that are worn more like a wrist band by youngsters. A model presents a creation by designer Vikram Phadnis at a fashion show in New Delhi March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
20 / 23
<p>A potter makes a clay lamp in Chandigarh, October 27, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

A potter makes a clay lamp in Chandigarh, October 27, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A potter makes a clay lamp in Chandigarh, October 27, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Close
21 / 23
<p>A woman chooses bangles on the eve of the Karva Chouth Hindu festival in Jammu October 30, 2004. REUTERS/STR New</p>

A woman chooses bangles on the eve of the Karva Chouth Hindu festival in Jammu October 30, 2004. REUTERS/STR New

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A woman chooses bangles on the eve of the Karva Chouth Hindu festival in Jammu October 30, 2004. REUTERS/STR New

Close
22 / 23
<p>Hyderabad, Pakistan, is the world's largest producer of Bangles while Moradabad is India's largest producer of bangles. A man arranges bangles at his shop near Macca masjid in Hyderabad June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Hyderabad, Pakistan, is the world's largest producer of Bangles while Moradabad is India's largest producer of bangles. A man arranges bangles at his shop near Macca masjid in Hyderabad June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Hyderabad, Pakistan, is the world's largest producer of Bangles while Moradabad is India's largest producer of bangles. A man arranges bangles at his shop near Macca masjid in Hyderabad June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Choreography college

Choreography college

Next Slideshows

Choreography college

Choreography college

Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college take part in a week-long ballet contest.

09 Oct 2012
Romney's English roots

Romney's English roots

It was in England's industrial northwest that Mitt Romney's ancestors lived for generations and converted to Mormonism before leaving for the United States in...

08 Oct 2012

"Baby box" for unwanted infants

Mothers can leave unwanted newborns at a South Korean church, dropping them off in a "baby box."

08 Oct 2012
A time to pray

A time to pray

Snapshots of people praying, from various parts of India.

08 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast