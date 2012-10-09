The bangle story
Bangles are worn as ornaments by women all over the world, although, they are traditionally worn mostly in the Indian subcontinent. Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Bangles are worn as ornaments by women all over the world, although, they are traditionally worn mostly in the Indian subcontinent. Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Traditionally in Hinduism it is considered inauspicious to be bare armed for a married woman, and hence the bangles are a significant part of a woman's attire. Brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April...more
Traditionally in Hinduism it is considered inauspicious to be bare armed for a married woman, and hence the bangles are a significant part of a woman's attire. Brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bangle is known as 'choodi' or 'churi' in Hindi, and is derived from the word 'bungri' which means glass. A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A bangle is known as 'choodi' or 'churi' in Hindi, and is derived from the word 'bungri' which means glass. A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
They are made of various precious, non-precious materials like gold, silver, platinum, glass, wood, plastic. A salesman displays platinum bangles at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
They are made of various precious, non-precious materials like gold, silver, platinum, glass, wood, plastic. A salesman displays platinum bangles at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Historical evidence of bangles dates back to the bronze figurine of a dancing girl excavated at Mohenjo-daro (2600 BC) A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012....more
Historical evidence of bangles dates back to the bronze figurine of a dancing girl excavated at Mohenjo-daro (2600 BC) A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Mohenjo-daro figurine stands in the nude with one arm at her hip, the other arm completely weighed down with a collection of bangles. A Hindu woman devotee with her hands decorated with henna paste holds an earthen oil lamp during "Chhat Puja"...more
The Mohenjo-daro figurine stands in the nude with one arm at her hip, the other arm completely weighed down with a collection of bangles. A Hindu woman devotee with her hands decorated with henna paste holds an earthen oil lamp during "Chhat Puja" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
They are usually worn in pairs by women, one or more on each arm. A woman offers water at a ritual during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
They are usually worn in pairs by women, one or more on each arm. A woman offers water at a ritual during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Inexpensive bangles made from plastic, rubber are slowly replacing those made by glass. A veiled village woman dressed in traditional attire watches the Dussera festival in village Charkhi, in Haryana, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Inexpensive bangles made from plastic, rubber are slowly replacing those made by glass. A veiled village woman dressed in traditional attire watches the Dussera festival in village Charkhi, in Haryana, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Circular in shape, bangles, unlike bracelets, are not flexible. A vendor stands next to his stall of bangles at a market in Jammu October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Circular in shape, bangles, unlike bracelets, are not flexible. A vendor stands next to his stall of bangles at a market in Jammu October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Designs can range from simple to intricate handmade designs, often studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamonds, gems and pearls. A customer tries gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom at Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2011....more
Designs can range from simple to intricate handmade designs, often studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamonds, gems and pearls. A customer tries gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom at Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Bangles made from sea shell, copper, bronze, gold, agate, chalcedony have been excavated from multiple archaeological sites throughout India. Brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony...more
Bangles made from sea shell, copper, bronze, gold, agate, chalcedony have been excavated from multiple archaeological sites throughout India. Brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bangles are of two basic types: a solid cylinder type; and a split, cylindrical spring opening/closing type. A woman buys bangles on the eve of Karva Chauth festival in Jammu October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Bangles are of two basic types: a solid cylinder type; and a split, cylindrical spring opening/closing type. A woman buys bangles on the eve of Karva Chauth festival in Jammu October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
The material used for making bangles may vary from glass, jade, metal, lac and even rubber or plastic. School children perform during Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
The material used for making bangles may vary from glass, jade, metal, lac and even rubber or plastic. School children perform during Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Bangles made from lac are one of the oldest ones and among the brittle category. Women devotees pray after taking a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati during the Hindu festival of...more
Bangles made from lac are one of the oldest ones and among the brittle category. Women devotees pray after taking a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati during the Hindu festival of Sheetala Ashtami in Allahabad June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
'Chooda' is a kind of bangle-set that is worn by Punjabi women on the wedding day.comprising of a set of white and red bangles with stone work. A vendor carries a basket full of bangles on his head in Siliguri May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
'Chooda' is a kind of bangle-set that is worn by Punjabi women on the wedding day.comprising of a set of white and red bangles with stone work. A vendor carries a basket full of bangles on his head in Siliguri May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bangles made from sea shell, which are white colour, are worn by married Bengali and Oriya Hindu women. A customer selects one-carat gold bangles during an exhibition in Jammu April 13, 2008.REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Bangles made from sea shell, which are white colour, are worn by married Bengali and Oriya Hindu women. A customer selects one-carat gold bangles during an exhibition in Jammu April 13, 2008.REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Firozabad and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh are famous for the bangle industry. A woman wears bangles in the colours of the national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Firozabad and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh are famous for the bangle industry. A woman wears bangles in the colours of the national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Due to low literacy rates in these cities, the child labour employment rate remains very high in this industry. A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Due to low literacy rates in these cities, the child labour employment rate remains very high in this industry. A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bangles are placed to be joined by melting them with fire in Firozabad town in Uttar Pradesh, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Bangles are placed to be joined by melting them with fire in Firozabad town in Uttar Pradesh, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Recent trendy entrants are the rubber bangles that are worn more like a wrist band by youngsters. A model presents a creation by designer Vikram Phadnis at a fashion show in New Delhi March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Recent trendy entrants are the rubber bangles that are worn more like a wrist band by youngsters. A model presents a creation by designer Vikram Phadnis at a fashion show in New Delhi March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A potter makes a clay lamp in Chandigarh, October 27, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A potter makes a clay lamp in Chandigarh, October 27, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A woman chooses bangles on the eve of the Karva Chouth Hindu festival in Jammu October 30, 2004. REUTERS/STR New
A woman chooses bangles on the eve of the Karva Chouth Hindu festival in Jammu October 30, 2004. REUTERS/STR New
Hyderabad, Pakistan, is the world's largest producer of Bangles while Moradabad is India's largest producer of bangles. A man arranges bangles at his shop near Macca masjid in Hyderabad June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Hyderabad, Pakistan, is the world's largest producer of Bangles while Moradabad is India's largest producer of bangles. A man arranges bangles at his shop near Macca masjid in Hyderabad June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Next Slideshows
Choreography college
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college take part in a week-long ballet contest.
Romney's English roots
It was in England's industrial northwest that Mitt Romney's ancestors lived for generations and converted to Mormonism before leaving for the United States in...
"Baby box" for unwanted infants
Mothers can leave unwanted newborns at a South Korean church, dropping them off in a "baby box."
A time to pray
Snapshots of people praying, from various parts of India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.