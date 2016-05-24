The battle for Falluja
Iraqi federal police advance with Shi'ite fighters towards Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter stands next to a religious flag near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi federal police advance towards Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi federal police gather with Shi'ite fighters near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride on a vehicle near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi federal police take a break after the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters with Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016.REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride on a vehicle near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016.REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada takes a break at a site near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters with Iraqi security forces gather on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada walks near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A member from the Iraqi security forces stands on a tank on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraq soldier gestures near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Clearing a migrant camp
Greek police move some of the 8,000 migrants and refugees stranded in a makeshift camp on the sealed northern border with Macedonia to state-run facilities...
ISIS bombs hit Assad strongholds
Bombs kill nearly 150 people in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast.
The world's biggest refugee camp
About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling Dadaab refugee camp in northeast Kenya.
PM Modi in Iran
Highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Iran.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.