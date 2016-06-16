The battle for Syria`s largest city
Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters take positions as they await U.S.-led air strikes on Manbij's mills where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' sleeps in a trench in the southern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civilians wait in a shelter while fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces secure their village after they took control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman who fled from Hama walks carrying a child in a field in southern rural Manbij where Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) have taken control, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A military aircraft flies over Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters from the First Regiment, part of the Free Syrian Army, fire a Grad rocket from Aleppo's Al-Haidariya neighbourhood, towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Talet al-Sheikh Youssef, Syria....more
A rebel fighter from Jaysh al-Sunna, operating under a coalition of rebel groups called Jaish al-Fatah, or the army of conquest, rests in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces mans an anti-aircraft weapon in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A family riding a trailer of a truck that fled from a village near Manbij, arrive in southern rural Manbij where Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) have taken control, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises after airstrikes on Aleppo's Castello road. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' looks through the scope of his weapon in the southern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A family that fled from Hama stand in a field in southern rural Manbij where Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) have taken control, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman and a boy that fled Manbij city carry a bird cage after arriving in the areas that Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance forces took control of on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) walk on the rubble of a post that the SDF said belonged to Islamic State militants, in the western rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces take an overwatch position as their fellow fighters advance in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters from Jaysh al-Sunna, operating under a coalition of rebel groups called Jaish al-Fatah, or the army of conquest, gather inside a building at a lookout point in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises from Manbij city, Aleppo province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A family that fled a village near Manbij, return to southern rural Manbij where Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) have taken control, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Special forces from the Syria Democratic Forces gather in Haj Hussein village, after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters take positions as they await U.S.-led air strikes on Manbij's mills where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near a woman looking out a doorway in a village, on the outskirts of Manbij city, after they took control of it from Islamic State forces, Aleppo province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
