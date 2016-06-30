Edition:
India
Thu Jun 30, 2016

The Battle of the Somme

German prisoners carry a stretcher during the Battle of the Somme. This week marks the 100th anniversary of the first Battle of the Somme -- one of the bloodiest battles in history, which claimed 1,250,000 casualties between July and November 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Shrapnel bursts over a reserve trench above Canadian lines during the Battle of the Somme, in France, 1916. W.I. Castle/Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Two gas shells explode near Canadian lines during the Battle of the Somme, France, October, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A gunnery officer writes a Christmas message on a Canadian heavy howitzer during the Battle of the Somme, in France, November 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Dead German soldiers lie after a Canadian charge during the Battle of the Somme, France, in 1916. W.I. Castle/Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Wounded are dressed in a trench during the Courcelette operation of the Battle of the Somme, September 1916. William Ivor Castle/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Canadian soldiers leave the trenches during the Battle of the Somme, 1916. W.I. Castle/Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Canadian stretcher bearers carry the dead from a battlefield during the Battle of the Somme, July,1916. Henry Edward Knobel/Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Soldiers are dwarfed by a shell crater on one of the roads to Bapaume during the Battle of the Somme, October 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Canadians return victorious carrying war trophies from Courcelette during the Battle of the Somme, September 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Dead German soldiers lie in their trenches which were demolished during the Battle of the Somme, July, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
German soldiers' graves at Thiescourt on the Somme front line in France. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
German soldiers captured by Canadians during the Battle of the Somme, October, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
French soldiers of the 67th Infantry Regiment on the Somme front, northern France, 1916. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
Canadian soldiers return from trenches during the Battle of the Somme, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Official Canadian war photographers and cinematographers watch a bombardment of German positions on the Somme in 1916. Archivist notes add that they appear to be using a Moy & Bastie cine camera (on tripod), and most likely using a Goerz camera fitted with a Zeiss lens. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Official Canadian war photographers and cinematographers watch a bombardment of German positions on the Somme in 1916. Archivist notes add that they appear to be using a Moy & Bastie cine camera (on tripod), and most likely using a Goerz camera...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
French soldiers standing in a trench in southern Thiepval, on the Somme front, northern France. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cyclists of the 2nd Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force pose at Scottish Lines near Poperinghe, not far from Ypres, France, June 1916. This photo was taken out in Rest Billets after fighting at Sanctuary Woods, Maple Copse (Battles of the Somme). Henry Edward Knobel/Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Cyclists of the 2nd Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force pose at Scottish Lines near Poperinghe, not far from Ypres, France, June 1916. This photo was taken out in Rest Billets after fighting at Sanctuary Woods, Maple Copse (Battles of the Somme)....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
British soldiers standing near their machine guns on the Somme front, northern France. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
Peasants in the re-taken Somme District work in the fields, circa 1916- 1917. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
