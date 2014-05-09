Edition:
The beautiful game

A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

A soccer fan watches a "Peladao Verde" championship match between Unidos da Amizade and Uniao Atletica Japiim in Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A soccer fan watches a "Peladao Verde" championship match between Unidos da Amizade and Uniao Atletica Japiim in Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Boys play soccer on a street in the Angolan city of Lubango, Angola, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Boys play soccer on a street in the Angolan city of Lubango, Angola, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy watches children play soccer in Gugulethu township outside Cape Town, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A boy watches children play soccer in Gugulethu township outside Cape Town, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

