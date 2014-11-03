The Berlin Wall around the world

A visitor looks at a section of the Berlin Wall painted with a mural of Olympic champion Usain Bolt, at the Jamaica Military Museum and Library at Up Park Camp, headquarters of the Jamaica Defense Force in Kingston, September 13, 2014. The 12-foot...more

A visitor looks at a section of the Berlin Wall painted with a mural of Olympic champion Usain Bolt, at the Jamaica Military Museum and Library at Up Park Camp, headquarters of the Jamaica Defense Force in Kingston, September 13, 2014. The 12-foot section of the wall was given to Bolt in 2009 by the city of Berlin after the runner broke world records in the 100 and 200 meter finals of the World Athletics Championships in that city. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

