Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 18, 2014 | 8:10pm IST

The best medicine

Brazilian patient Marcos, 9, holds up a 2014 World Cup soccer sticker album with Brazil's national soccer team before the Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Marcos, 9, holds up a 2014 World Cup soccer sticker album with Brazil's national soccer team before the Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Marcos, 9, holds up a 2014 World Cup soccer sticker album with Brazil's national soccer team before the Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 15
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 15
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, looks at his parents Roseli and Lourival (R) as they place a Brazilian flag on top of his bed before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, looks at his parents Roseli and Lourival (R) as they place a Brazilian flag on top of his bed before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17,...more

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, looks at his parents Roseli and Lourival (R) as they place a Brazilian flag on top of his bed before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 15
Brazilian patients, Kaio (R), 13, and Marcos, 9, react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patients, Kaio (R), 13, and Marcos, 9, react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patients, Kaio (R), 13, and Marcos, 9, react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 15
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, wears a Brazil national soccer team t-shirt with her name on it as she is walks with her father Thiago at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, wears a Brazil national soccer team t-shirt with her name on it as she is walks with her father Thiago at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao...more

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, wears a Brazil national soccer team t-shirt with her name on it as she is walks with her father Thiago at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 15
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, gives thumps up next to a nurse at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, gives thumps up next to a nurse at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, gives thumps up next to a nurse at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 15
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca (2nd R) react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca (2nd R) react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca (2nd R) react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 15
Brazilian patient Ryan (2nd L), 5, his father Carlos (L) and patient Kaio, 13, watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan (2nd L), 5, his father Carlos (L) and patient Kaio, 13, watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Ryan (2nd L), 5, his father Carlos (L) and patient Kaio, 13, watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 15
Brazilian patient Luana, 10, talks with her doctor before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Luana, 10, talks with her doctor before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Luana, 10, talks with her doctor before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 15
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, enters his bedroom accompanied by his father Carlos and grandmother Neusa after the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, enters his bedroom accompanied by his father Carlos and grandmother Neusa after the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, enters his bedroom accompanied by his father Carlos and grandmother Neusa after the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 15
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, plays an air-horn as he watches the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, plays an air-horn as he watches the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, plays an air-horn as he watches the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 15
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, and his mother Roseli, 50, listen to the national anthem as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, and his mother Roseli, 50, listen to the national anthem as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, and his mother Roseli, 50, listen to the national anthem as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 15
Brazilian patients Kaio (C) and Marcos (2nd L) react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patients Kaio (C) and Marcos (2nd L) react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patients Kaio (C) and Marcos (2nd L) react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 15
Brazilian patients Kaio (L), 13, and Luana, 10, play a horn at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patients Kaio (L), 13, and Luana, 10, play a horn at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patients Kaio (L), 13, and Luana, 10, play a horn at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 15
Brazilian patient Luana, 10, runs with a horn on her hand at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Luana, 10, runs with a horn on her hand at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Luana, 10, runs with a horn on her hand at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
On the World Cup sidelines

On the World Cup sidelines

Next Slideshows

On the World Cup sidelines

On the World Cup sidelines

Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.

18 Jun 2014
Being Rob Ford

Being Rob Ford

Actors audition to play the crack-smoking mayor of Toronto in a new musical.

17 Jun 2014
Mass marriage for physically challenged

Mass marriage for physically challenged

A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows in Delhi.

16 Jun 2014
Friday the 13th motorcycle rally

Friday the 13th motorcycle rally

Thousands of motorcyclists converge on Port Dover, Canada for the Friday the 13th biker gathering.

14 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures