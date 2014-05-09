The Big Battle: Election 2014

Edition:
<p>A security officer sits on top of a polling station as voters up to cast their votes at Wadipora in Kupwara district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A Hindu holy man casts his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Buddhist monks wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Ladakh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A voter looks on as he casts his vote at a polling station in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A policeman throws a stone towards Kashmiri protesters during an anti-election protest in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Police inspect the site of a bomb explosion outside a polling station at Palhalan in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Polling officials demonstrate to residents how to use an electronic voting machine during an awareness program at a red-light area in Kolkata May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Polling officials check electronic voting machines in a truck after collection them at a distribution centre in Allahabad May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Rahul Gandhi (in white), Congress party vice president, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attend an election campaign rally in Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Supporter of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) raise their hands during an election campaign rally being addressed by Farooq Abdullah, the president and a candidate of NC, in Handwara, north of Srinagar, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Rahul Gandhi (C), vice president of India's ruling Congress party, leaves after addressing an election campaign rally in Allahabad May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A supporter of Sajjad Gani Lone, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, dances during an election campaign rally addressed by Lone at Langate, north of Srinagar, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), takes a "selfie" with a mobile phone after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>DateHindu saints stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A tribal woman shows her ink-stained finger after voting at a polling centre during the seventh phase of India's general election, in Rangareddy district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A tribal woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling centre during the seventh phase of India's general election, in Rangareddy district in Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), casts his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An Indian security personnel stands guard next to polling agents inside a polling station at Howrah district in West Bengal April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>People line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the seventh phase of general election, in Rangareddy district in Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Workers carry electronic voting machines (EVM) at an election material distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>People including Sadhus or Hindu holy men line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women line up beside a stray dog to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. EUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station at Chaksu village in Rajasthan April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma</p>

<p>A supporter of India's ruling Congress party laughs as he listens to a speech by chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (not pictured) during an election rally in Gujarat April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves to his supporters as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the general elections in Varanasi April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of India's ruling Congress party raises his hand as he listens to Rahul Gandhi (not pictured), Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally in Mathura April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, adjusts her flower garlands as she campaigns for her mother during an election meeting at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb over the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, revered by many in Maharashtra as a Hindu warrior king, during an election campaign rally in Mumbai April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A supporter of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party shout slogans during an election campaign rally addressed by Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah (unseen), at Duroo, south of Srinagar April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A leader of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lal Krishna Advani addresses his supporters during an election campaign in front of his portrait along with the portrait of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi (C), in Ahmedabad April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Supporters of Congress party attend an election campaign rally in Mumbai April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Rahul Gandhi (C), Congress party Vice President, holds up a giant traditional Assamese hat called a "japi", presented to him by party members during an election campaign rally in Nagaon in Assam April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>Sonia Gandhi, chief of ruling Congress party, offers prayers inside a temple before addressing an election campaign rally in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu state and chief of Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK), addresses her party supporters atop a vehicle during an election campaign rally in Chennai April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), plays a dhol, a musical instrument, during an election campaign rally in Mangaldoi in Assam April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Mayawati (2nd L), chief of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), receives a model of an elephant, the BSP's electoral symbol, presented to her by her party's candidate Yogesh Divedi during an election campaign rally in Mathura April 18, 2014. REUTERS/K.K. Arora</p>

<p>People cross the Chenab river on a trolley tied to wires to cast their vote at Harshi village in Doda district, north of Jammu, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A woman casts her vote as others watch inside a polling station in Ajmer district in Rajasthan April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (in brown coat) prepares to shake hands with his supporters through a temporary tent after an election campaign by Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party in Qazigund, south of Srinagar April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party cross a bridge after attending an election campaign by Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (not pictured) in Qazigund, south of Srinagar April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A visitor walks next to a sand sculpture on elections made by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik at a beach at Puri in Odisha April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Delhi's former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal (C), surrounded by security personnel, arrives at a railway station for general election campaigning at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party attend an election campaign ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election in Pulwama April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Arun Jaitley, a senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), greets his party's supporters as he arrives to attend an election campaign rally in his constituency in Amritsar April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shakes hand with film star Rajinikanth (L) before addressing an election campaign rally in Chennai April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>An Indian tribal woman carries her baby while casting her vote at a polling station at Putsari village in Assam April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A man carries his grandmother to a polling station to vote at Dhalai district in Tripura April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (in white), Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are showered with rose petals by their supporters upon Rahul's arrival to file his nomination for the general election at Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (in white), the ruling Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are showered with rose petals by their supporters upon his arrival to file his nomination for the general election, in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A hand rickshaw puller waits for passengers in front of a graffiti party symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kolkata April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote outside a polling station in New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi, vice president of India's ruling Congress party, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Sonia Gandhi (2nd L), chief of India's ruling Congress party, arrives to cast her vote at a polling station in New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R), daughter of India's ruling Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, and her husband Robert Vadra leave after casting their vote at a polling station in New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Muslim women leave a polling station after casting their votes for the general election at Shahpur, in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Nuns smile as they wait in a line to cast their votes for the general election outside a polling station in Kochi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Muslim men, who were displaced by deadly religious strife last year, wait to cast their vote for the general election outside a polling station in Parla village in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A man shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote for the general election outside a polling station in Parla village in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Muslim women, who were displaced by deadly religious strife last year, stand in a queue to cast their votes for the general election at a polling station in Palra village in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Tribal Indian women stand in a queue to cast their votes for the general election at a polling station in Kandhamal district in Odisha April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Tribal Indian women with their children stand in a queue to cast their votes for the general election at a polling station in Kandhamal district in Odisha April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Voters wait for a bus to reach to a polling station to cast their vote for the general election on the outskirts of Jammu April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter holds a cut-out symbol of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for its candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay ahead of the third phase of the general election in Kolkata April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Jyoti Amge, 20, a first time voter, shows her voting card as she arrives to cast her vote in Nagpur April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote outside a polling station in New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A security personnel stands guard outside a polling station during the general election, in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Men stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during the general election, in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A polling officer (L) checks the voter identification card of a voter at a polling station in Amka village on the outskirts of New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Voters wait for a polling agent (L) to prepare their voter slips for the general election, at a polling station in Bhangel village on the outskirts of New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A man leans inside the booth to cast his vote for the general election at a polling station in Amka village on the outskirts of New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Police try to hold back supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along a roadside as a cavalcade carrying Modi passes upon his arrival to file nomination papers for the general elections in Vadodara, Gujarat April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves to his supporters as he arrives to file nomination papers for the general elections in Vadodara, Gujarat April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signs his nomination papers for the general elections in Vadodara, Gujarat April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A polling official carries an electronic voting machine after collecting it from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of the general election at Kochi city, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Polling officials check electronic voting machines after collection them at a distribution centre for the general election in Chandigarh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A polling officer shows the features of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to polling agents at a training centre ahead of the second phase of the general election in Allahabad April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Villagers stand in a line to cast their votes at Sera village in Arunachal Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>People stand in line to cast their votes at Bomdila town in Arunachal Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A polling officer carrying her child learns the working of an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a distribution centre, ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Polling officials sort electronic voting machines (EVM), stationery and documents collected from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A boy with a bicycle, wearing a cap of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen, ahead of the second phase of the general election at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Electoral staff carry electronic voting machines (EVM) to a polling centre at Kaspi village, in Arunachal Pradesh April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Women arrange the flags of Indian political parties inside their house on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A security personnel stands guard as people line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Nakhrai village in Tinsukia district in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Voters line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Nakhrai village in Tinsukia district, in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote as others line up to cast their ballot at a polling station in Nakhrai village in Tinsukia district in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>People line up to cast their vote outside a polling station at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A woman holds her son as she casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, Jorhat district, in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Narendra Modi (4th R), the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with other party leaders hold copies of election manifesto in New Delhi April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A woman adjusts her sari as she walks towards the polling booth to caste her vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, Jorhat district, in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party dance to celebrate after Farooq Abdullah, President of NC, filed his nomination as a candidate in general election in Srinagar April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>People wait in line up to vote outside a polling station in Jorhat district in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A woman leaves a polling station after casting her vote in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, Jorhat district, in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Polling officers stand in queue to collect the election materials at a distribution centre ahead of general elections in Jorhat district, in Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters hold up cut-outs of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party symbol with images of M.K. Stalin, son and heir-apparent of M. Karunanidhi, chief of DMK during a rally ahead of a general election in Chennai April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi, Vice President of Congress waves to his party supporters during a rally ahead of general elections in New Delhi April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Congress cheer as Rahul Gandhi, the party's Vice President addresses a rally ahead of general elections in New Delhi April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Election officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) as security personnel stand guard at a distribution centre ahead of general elections in Jorhat district, in Assam April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Security personnel deployed on election duty board a ferryboat to reach their assigned polling stations at Nimatighat in Jorhat district, in Assam, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Polling officers travel with security personnel on a ferryboat over Brahmaputra River, to reach their assigned polling stations in Nimatighat, Jorhat district, in Assam April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A sand sculpture by sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik (not pictured) depicts parliament house with various parties' election symbols, created to raise awareness among people to cast their votes in the upcoming general election, on a beach in Puri, in Odisha April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, poses as he arrives to file his nomination for the upcoming general election in Mumbai April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A school girl walks past a wall with graffiti depicting politics ahead of the general election in Kolkata April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), carries an unwell supporter on his back as they leave after attending a rally in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Commuters walk past a building decorated with portraits of freedom fighters and political leaders, ahead of the country's general election in Kolkata April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) and her son and Vice President of Congress Rahul Gandhi (front R) perform a religious ritual before Sonia filed her nomination for the upcoming general election at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Reang refugees wearing traditional ornaments display their voter cards as they wait to cast their ballots at Thamsapara relief camp in Tripura April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A Reang refugee wearing traditional ornaments displays her voting card as she and others wait to cast their ballots at Thamsapara relief camp in Tripura April 1, 2014. The Reang, also known as Bru, people on Tuesday cast their votes through postal ballots for the lone Lok Sabha seat of Mizoram. In Tripura, more than 30,000 Reang people have been displaced from neighbouring Mizoram by violence involving different tribes. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Kartik Chandra, 35, a confectioner, makes symbols of different Indian political parties on sweets at a shop ahead of the general election in Kolkata March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C), Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) and her son Rahul Gandhi, vice president of the party, hold copies of their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters holds up Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party symbols and portraits of party chief M. Karunanidhi during a rally ahead of a general election in Chennai March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, waves as his other party leaders watch during a rally in New Delhi March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Congress party workers take shelter under a banner during rain and thunder storm before the start of a party meeting being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of the 2014 general election in Kolkata March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK), wear masks as they gesture during an election campaign ahead of the general elections in Chennai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Kashinath Bagh, 52, a worker ties cut-outs of a lotus after painting them at a workshop ahead of general elections in Kolkata March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (C), ruling Congress party Vice President and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, gestures to his party workers before addressing a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections at Balasinor town in Gujarat March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter wipes the face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's former chief minister, during a public meeting with his supporters before the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Chief Election Commissioner V.S. Sampath (C) listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to announce election dates, in New Delhi March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clash during a protest outside the office of BJP in Lucknow March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (R), ruling Congress party Vice President and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, attends an interactive session with the rickshaw pullers ahead of the 2014 general elections in Varanasi March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (C), ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, surrounded by his security personnel, crosses over a barricade after meeting villagers who were waiting to see him during a road show ahead of the 2014 general elections at Nagaon in Assam February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (L), ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, waves to his supporters during a road show ahead of the 2014 general elections at Samuguri village in Assam February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (R), ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks to children during a road show ahead of the 2014 general elections at Kathpara village in Assam February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, wearing a turban addresses his supporters during a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections in Assam February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, wears a headgear with a portrait of Modi during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, hold placards during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, addresses his supporters from his party headquarters in New Delhi before announcing his resignation from Delhi Chief Minister's post February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), shout slogans before he announced his resignation from the post of Delhi Chief Minister at the party headquarters in New Delhi February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>People pose as they hold paper cups carrying portraits of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, to receive free tea being distributed by a supporter of Modi during a live video broadcast campaign at a tea stall in the old quarters of Delhi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A man holds a paper cup carrying a portrait of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that was distributed free by a supporter of Modi during a live video broadcast campaign at a tea stall in the old quarters of Delhi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of ruling Congress party attend a rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of the 2014 general elections at Cuttack district in Odisha February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter of ruling Congress party flashes a victory sign and holds a cut-out of Rahul Gandhi, Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections at Bardoli in Gujarat February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of ruling Congress party attend a rally next to a picture of Rahul Gandhi, Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of the 2014 general elections at Bardoli in Gujarat February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, wear masks of Modi during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections in Chennai February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party attends a rally being addressed by Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, ahead of the 2014 general elections at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi is hugged by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as Sonia Gandhi (2nd L), chief of India's ruling Congress party, watches at the end of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (3rd R), India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, Chief of India's ruling Congress party, receive a garland from their party workers at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A Congress party worker holds a poster of his party's vice president Rahul Gandhi during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), head of Aam Aadmi Party, gestures as he visits a Sikh temple in New Delhi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, attend a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in Mumbai December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dressed as Lord Hanuman, a Hindu monkey god, attends a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in Mumbai December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

<p>A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holds a placard during a rally being addressed by Modi, in Mumbai December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

