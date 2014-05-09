The Big Battle: Election 2014

A Reang refugee wearing traditional ornaments displays her voting card as she and others wait to cast their ballots at Thamsapara relief camp in Tripura April 1, 2014. The Reang, also known as Bru, people on Tuesday cast their votes through postal ballots for the lone Lok Sabha seat of Mizoram. In Tripura, more than 30,000 Reang people have been displaced from neighbouring Mizoram by violence involving different tribes. REUTERS/Stringer