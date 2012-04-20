Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 20, 2012 | 4:30pm IST

The big fat Indian wedding

<p>Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. The couple took their wedding vows in a hospital after Munjpara fractured his feet in a road accident on February 11, their relatives said. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. The couple took their wedding vows in a hospital after Munjpara fractured his feet in a road accident on...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. The couple took their wedding vows in a hospital after Munjpara fractured his feet in a road accident on February 11, their relatives said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 20
<p>A bride gets her make-up done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

A bride gets her make-up done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Friday, April 20, 2012

A bride gets her make-up done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
2 / 20
<p>A Muslim bejeweled bride makes an entry on a paper during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A Muslim bejeweled bride makes an entry on a paper during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, April 20, 2012

A Muslim bejeweled bride makes an entry on a paper during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 20
<p>A blind couple touch a sacred stone as part of their wedding vow during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A blind couple touch a sacred stone as part of their wedding vow during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, April 20, 2012

A blind couple touch a sacred stone as part of their wedding vow during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 20
<p>A couple from Spain dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire kiss at a wedding ceremony in Jaipur, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A couple from Spain dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire kiss at a wedding ceremony in Jaipur, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, April 20, 2012

A couple from Spain dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire kiss at a wedding ceremony in Jaipur, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Sania Mirza shows her hands decorated with henna after her marriage ceremony in Hyderabad April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Sania Mirza shows her hands decorated with henna after her marriage ceremony in Hyderabad April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Handout

Friday, April 20, 2012

Sania Mirza shows her hands decorated with henna after her marriage ceremony in Hyderabad April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Handout

Close
6 / 20
<p>Family members and organisers bless a blind couple after their wedding vows during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Family members and organisers bless a blind couple after their wedding vows during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, April 20, 2012

Family members and organisers bless a blind couple after their wedding vows during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
7 / 20
<p>Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, April 20, 2012

Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
8 / 20
<p>Indian currency notes are stapled to form a garland at a market in Jammu November 14, 2008. The garland is valued at 5100 Indian rupees. The garlands, which range from 500-5100 rupees ($10 - $101), are traditionally given as presents to bridegrooms during their weddings in the region. REUTERS/Amit Gupta </p>

Indian currency notes are stapled to form a garland at a market in Jammu November 14, 2008. The garland is valued at 5100 Indian rupees. The garlands, which range from 500-5100 rupees ($10 - $101), are traditionally given as presents to bridegrooms...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

Indian currency notes are stapled to form a garland at a market in Jammu November 14, 2008. The garland is valued at 5100 Indian rupees. The garlands, which range from 500-5100 rupees ($10 - $101), are traditionally given as presents to bridegrooms during their weddings in the region. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
9 / 20
<p>Hindu brides garland their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Mathura January 31, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora </p>

Hindu brides garland their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Mathura January 31, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Friday, April 20, 2012

Hindu brides garland their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Mathura January 31, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Close
10 / 20
<p>Muslim bridegrooms, in traditional attire, wait for their wedding ritual during a mass marriage ceremony, in Bombay September 6, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe PP/LA</p>

Muslim bridegrooms, in traditional attire, wait for their wedding ritual during a mass marriage ceremony, in Bombay September 6, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe PP/LA

Friday, April 20, 2012

Muslim bridegrooms, in traditional attire, wait for their wedding ritual during a mass marriage ceremony, in Bombay September 6, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe PP/LA

Close
11 / 20
<p>A newly married couple travels by boat through a flooded road at Khanakul, about 200 km (126 miles) west of Kolkata July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A newly married couple travels by boat through a flooded road at Khanakul, about 200 km (126 miles) west of Kolkata July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, April 20, 2012

A newly married couple travels by boat through a flooded road at Khanakul, about 200 km (126 miles) west of Kolkata July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>Indian tribal man perform their art during a horse race, trying to show their best performance to attract a girls for marriage, during a three days fair in Tarnetar 180 km (113 miles) west of Ahmedabad September 19, 2004.The fair is mainly famous for those who find bride and grooms for unmarried girls and boys. REUTERS/Amit Dave SD/LA</p>

Indian tribal man perform their art during a horse race, trying to show their best performance to attract a girls for marriage, during a three days fair in Tarnetar 180 km (113 miles) west of Ahmedabad September 19, 2004.The fair is mainly famous for...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

Indian tribal man perform their art during a horse race, trying to show their best performance to attract a girls for marriage, during a three days fair in Tarnetar 180 km (113 miles) west of Ahmedabad September 19, 2004.The fair is mainly famous for those who find bride and grooms for unmarried girls and boys. REUTERS/Amit Dave SD/LA

Close
13 / 20
<p>Two toads decorated with flowers and vermilion go through traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Khochakandar. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Two toads decorated with flowers and vermilion go through traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Khochakandar. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, April 20, 2012

Two toads decorated with flowers and vermilion go through traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Khochakandar. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man holds money to throw during wedding celebration in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A man holds money to throw during wedding celebration in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Friday, April 20, 2012

A man holds money to throw during wedding celebration in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
15 / 20
<p>Women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi </p>

Women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

Close
16 / 20
<p>People light fireworks on a street during a wedding in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

People light fireworks on a street during a wedding in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Friday, April 20, 2012

People light fireworks on a street during a wedding in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
17 / 20
<p>Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007.REUTERS/Parth Sanyal </p>

Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007.REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Friday, April 20, 2012

Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007.REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
18 / 20
<p>Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, arrives for his wedding with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in Mumbai, 20 April 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, arrives for his wedding with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in Mumbai, 20 April 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, April 20, 2012

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, arrives for his wedding with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in Mumbai, 20 April 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 20
<p>Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, April 20, 2012

Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mongolia's gold rush

Mongolia's gold rush

Next Slideshows

The big fat Indian wedding

The big fat Indian wedding

From low-key ceremonies to lavish, star-studded affairs, a look at different kinds of weddings in India.

20 Apr 2012
Mongolia's gold rush

Mongolia's gold rush

Dwindling legal gold supplies and a spike in black market demand from China have made work lucrative for Mongolia's "ninja miners," who extract the riches of...

20 Apr 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

20 Apr 2012
Retracing the Titanic

Retracing the Titanic

Carrying some descendants of the original voyage, the Titanic Memorial Cruise retraces the route of the original ship's ill-fated voyage.

19 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast