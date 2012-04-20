The big fat Indian wedding
Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. The couple took their wedding vows in a hospital after Munjpara fractured his feet in a road accident on...more
A bride gets her make-up done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Muslim bejeweled bride makes an entry on a paper during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A blind couple touch a sacred stone as part of their wedding vow during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A couple from Spain dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire kiss at a wedding ceremony in Jaipur, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Sania Mirza shows her hands decorated with henna after her marriage ceremony in Hyderabad April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Handout
Family members and organisers bless a blind couple after their wedding vows during their wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian currency notes are stapled to form a garland at a market in Jammu November 14, 2008. The garland is valued at 5100 Indian rupees. The garlands, which range from 500-5100 rupees ($10 - $101), are traditionally given as presents to bridegrooms...more
Hindu brides garland their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Mathura January 31, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora
Muslim bridegrooms, in traditional attire, wait for their wedding ritual during a mass marriage ceremony, in Bombay September 6, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe PP/LA
A newly married couple travels by boat through a flooded road at Khanakul, about 200 km (126 miles) west of Kolkata July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian tribal man perform their art during a horse race, trying to show their best performance to attract a girls for marriage, during a three days fair in Tarnetar 180 km (113 miles) west of Ahmedabad September 19, 2004.The fair is mainly famous for...more
Two toads decorated with flowers and vermilion go through traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Khochakandar. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds money to throw during wedding celebration in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi
People light fireworks on a street during a wedding in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007.REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, arrives for his wedding with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in Mumbai, 20 April 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
