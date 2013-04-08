The bikewallahs
Men ride a TVS Victor (R) motorcycle through a road in Guwahati April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A woman waves the national flag as she rides her mini bike near the India Gate during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man rides his mini bike amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man performs a stunt on his motorcycle outside the Ambedkar memorial park in Lucknow January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man on a motorbike rides past the factory of United Breweries Ltd (UB) that manufactures Kingfisher beer in Thiruvalluar district of Tamil Nadu April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides on a motorcycle during the Christmas celebrations at Park Street in Kolkata December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A boy pushes the bike of a Hindu holy man as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Supporters of Anna Hazare ride on a motorcycle holding an Indian national flag outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Ahmedabad June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Horse owners ride on a motorbike as they pull their horses along a road in the Ahmedabad May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy poses on a motorbike during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Langur monkey sits on the motorbike of his handler as they leave the Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Six men ride on a motorcycle after playing cricket at Noida in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A woman carries a cooking gas cylinder as men pull a string tied to a motorbike while shouting slogans during a protest against the hike in fuel prices in Ahmedabad June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Nihangs, or Sikh warriors, ride on a motorbike during celebrations of "Hola Mohalla" at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Motorcyclists ride through a haze on a road in the industrial town of Vapi, about 180 km north of Mumbai, November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A supporter of the Congress rides a motorbike in Jammu December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Students from the Vanita Mahavidyalaya high school have their hands run over by a motorcycle during a demonstration of their karate skills at the school's annual sports day in Hyderabad November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A model poses on a motorcycle at an exhibition stall on the opening day of the Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A video grab shows Mohammed Aurangzeb being beaten up by a mob in Bhagalpur district, in Bihar, August 28, 2007. Police in Bihar helped a mob beat a suspected thief in front of a television camera, officials said on Tuesday, with one policeman tying...more
A motorbike rider drives through a flooded road after heavy rains in Mumbai August 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Men transport plastic pots on a motorbike to a market in Hyderabad November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Youth ride a motorbike on the occasion of the Onam festival in New Delhi August 27, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A driver sits on his 1904 NSU motorbike during a rally in New Delhi March 30, 2003. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A Sadhu (Hindu holyman) rides a motorbike after attending a festival on January 16 at Gangasagar in West Bengal, where the holy river Ganges opens out into the sea. REUTERS/Files
A Kashmiri resident rides a motorbike on a snow-covered road in Neelum Valley, about 77 km (48 miles) northeast of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, February 22, 2005. Torrential rains and heavy snowfall pounded remote parts...more
