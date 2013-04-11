The border
The moon rises along the primary fence between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon rises along the primary fence between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Agents patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Agents patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos looks out during his patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos looks out during his patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol east of the Pacific Ocean along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol east of the Pacific Ocean along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol next to the secondary fence along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol next to the secondary fence along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Protection agents Jarrod Yackel, Manny Villalobos, and David Faatoalia sit on their ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico as the moon rises on their night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March...more
Border Protection agents Jarrod Yackel, Manny Villalobos, and David Faatoalia sit on their ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico as the moon rises on their night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent David Faatoalia looks out over Tijuana, Mexico as he patrols at dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent David Faatoalia looks out over Tijuana, Mexico as he patrols at dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos takes his patrol ATV off road and through the air near the Mexico-U.S. border while on patrol south of San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos takes his patrol ATV off road and through the air near the Mexico-U.S. border while on patrol south of San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol on ATVs at dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol on ATVs at dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents sit on their ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico during a night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents sit on their ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico during a night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents ride their ATVs on patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents ride their ATVs on patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A patch is shown on the uniform of a Border Patrol agent near the international border between Mexico and the United States south of San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A patch is shown on the uniform of a Border Patrol agent near the international border between Mexico and the United States south of San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents ride their ATVs up a hillside next to Tijuana, Mexico as they patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents ride their ATVs up a hillside next to Tijuana, Mexico as they patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent David Faatoalia looks out over the lights of Imperial Beach during his night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agent David Faatoalia looks out over the lights of Imperial Beach during his night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol after dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Border Patrol agents patrol after dusk along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon rises above a Border Patrol agent as he patrols along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon rises above a Border Patrol agent as he patrols along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Border Patrol agent patrols on his ATV along the primary fence on the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Border Patrol agent patrols on his ATV along the primary fence on the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol at night while riding ATVs along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol at night while riding ATVs along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol on their ATVs at night along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol on their ATVs at night along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Kids day at Augusta
The children of golfers who will be competing at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia take to the greens.
Circus of the alley
Every Monday street performers in Sao Paulo gather in an alley to share tricks.
Blue Angels
The U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron has cancelled its flying season due to federal spending cuts
Tiny dancers
Young ballet dancers audition to get into the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.