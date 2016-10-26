The burning Jungle of Calais
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France....more
Flames engulf a chair left inside a makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation and transfer of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A view shows the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Flames from makeshift shelters are seen during the explosion of a gas bottle in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Firefighters extinguish burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French firemen work near burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation and transfer of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant adjusts a French flag that files from a makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Fire extinguishers as seen outside burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Smoke and flames fill the sky from burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police secure the area near burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A migrant with his belongings walks past a burning makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants are seen in silhouette as smoke fills the sky from burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past gas bottles in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Smoke rises the sky as makeshift shelters and tents burn in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
Refugee exodus from Mosul
Over 10,000 Iraqi residents have been displaced so far in the offensive to retake Mosul.
Trump's Hollywood star vandalized
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced by a vandal wielding a sledgehammer and a pick-axe in an act captured on video, police said.
American troops in Mosul
The battle to liberate Mosul from Islamic State control is supported by U.S. special forces and air cover.
Two weeks to Election Day
With 14 days to go until the election, a look back at the journeys of candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.