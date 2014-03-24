The Candid Lama
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) holds the hand of a leprosy-affected patient during his visit to a leprosy colony in New Delhi March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama adjusts his robes during a media conference in Sydney June 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama covers himself in his robes as he talks at a media conference in Sydney June 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama laughs during a media conference in Sydney June 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama adjusts his University of Maryland visor while attending the Anwar Sadat Lejcture for Peace at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during a news conference after his visit to the Swiss Parliament building in Bern April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener/Files
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during a news conference after his visit to the Swiss Parliament building in Bern April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener/Files
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama (L) shares a laugh with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they both take part in a dialogue on youth and spiritual connection as part of a five-day event to teach compassion to children in Seattle, Washington,...more
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama removes his shoes before his speech during the European Tibetan Buddhist Conference in Fribourg April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener/Files
The Dalai Lama gestures on stage during a ceremony to confer a degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, from Hunter College in New York October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) meets Britain's Prince Charles at Clarence House in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/Pool
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama answers questions at a news conference in Manchester, northern England June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during a news conference in Vienna May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during a news conference in Vienna May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama yawns as he attends the 24th convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi September 5, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (C) shakes hands as he walks with Hesse's state Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (R) through the city of Wiesbaden August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (R) jokes with a boy as he walks with Hesse's state Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (not pictured) through the city of Wiesbaden August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama listens to a journalist's question during a news conference in Hamburg, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files
Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, gestures as he speaks with reporters at his residence on the outskirts of the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
The Dalai Lama laughs while being interviewed in Beverly Hills, California February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
The Dalai Lama smiles at Annette Lantos, widow of former U.S. Congressman Tom Lantos, during the Tom Lantos Human Rights Prize award ceremony in the Capitol in Washington October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, speaks to followers during a mass prayer session for Typhoon Morakot victims in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh/Files
The Dalai Lama jokes with a nasal spray after being asked his opinion on the swine flu during a press conference after his first lecture in Lausanne August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, tries to put a microphone into his mouth as he jokes before he delivering a speech in Tokyo November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures about "sleeping peacefully" while speaking to the media at his residence in Dharamsala March 18, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
